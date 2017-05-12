Newlyweds' Star Wars Lightsaber Duel Is The 'First Dance' Of Our Dreams
May the Force be with them!
A newlywed couple is receiving plenty of attention online after a video of their nerdy "first dance" went viral.
Jessica and Allen Bricker of Hoagland, Indiana, wanted to have their wedding on May 4, otherwise known as Star Wars Day (#MayThe4thBeWithYou), but when the Star Wars fans found out they couldn't do this, they decided to honour their favourite movie franchise in the most geeky way ever — by having a lightsaber duel to end all lightsaber duels. (OK, maybe it's not quite on the same level as Obi-Wan and Anakin's fiery duel in "Revenge of the Sith" but it comes close.)
Instead of having the traditional first dance as newlyweds, the couple busted out their lightsabers — with Allen holding the red lightsaber of the Dark Side, and Jessica with the blue of the Light Side.
According to Mashable, the couple kept their Star Wars wedding duel a secret from family and friends.
"We wanted to get married on May 4, but Jessica's mother wasn't having a Thursday wedding, so May 6 was the best we could do," explained Allen Bricker. (Clearly, Jessica's mom is not one with the Force.)
The duel lasted for about a minute-and-a-half, and fortunately, it ended with a kiss rather than someone's hand being sliced off.