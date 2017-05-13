Bear Shot And Killed As It Roamed Toronto Neighbourhood

A bear was shot and killed after it was spotted roaming through a Toronto neighbourhood. | Lonely Planet via Getty Images

Toronto police shot and killed a bear as it roamed through a residential area of the city late Friday night.

A 42 Division spokesman said Emergency Task Force members were deployed to a neighbourhood in northeast Toronto after multiple bear sightings were reported.

The police official said the animal, which according to unconfirmed eyewitness reports was an adult black bear, was rummaging through backyards, and at one point banged on the door of a residence.

Sightings of the bear between Steeles and Finch along the east and west side of Tapscott. DO NOT APPROACH. Officers searching area now ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2017

He said ETF officers shot the bear (in the Middlefield and McCowan Road area) after animal control officials advised police that they were not equipped to deal with the potentially dangerous situation.

.@ONresources @TPS42Div @TheTorontoZoo The bear has been seized and is no longer at large. Thank you all for all of your retweets ^ma @TPS42Div — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2017

There were no reports of any people or pets being injured.

Police had no immediate information about where the bear came from, its gender, or whether a post-mortem examination would be performed to try to determine if it was suffering from any abnormalities.