Watch Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's Message To Canadian Moms

One of the most famous moms in Canada shared a touching message to all Canadians this Mother's Day.

"There's no book that can completely prepare us to live everything that is motherhood, so our best guide is very often our inner self, our guts, our instinct, and the love that guides every one of our actions," Sophie Grégoire Trudeau said in a Facebook video on Sunday.

She called on all Canadians to reach out to mothers in their community who may be struggling.

"So for Mother's Day, I invite you all to reach out to a mother in your community who needs a helping hand," Grégoire Trudeau said. "And today, and all the days to come, take the opportunity to celebrate everything mothers bring to this planet."

Watch her complete message in the video above.

Close
Justin Trudeau Halloween 2016
of

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, dressed as the pilot from The Little Prince, centre, and his son Hadrien as the Little Prince, right, walk in Ottawa on Halloween 2016.

  • The Trudeaus pose for a photo with Max Anson, 4, dressed as one of the governor general's footguards, after trick-or-treating at Rideau Hall on Halloween 2016 in Ottawa.

  • The Trudeau family on Halloween

  • That's possibly the Queen...

  • NEXT: Justin Trudeau and family, Halloween 2015

  • Prime minister-designate Justin Trudeau, dressed as Han Solo from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau as Princess Leia, walk with their son Hadrien while trick-or-treating in Ottawa on Oct. 31, 2015.

  • Justin Trudeau's daughter Ella-Grace, 6, was dressed as Princess Anna from the Disney movie "Frozen."

  • Prime minister-designate Justin Trudeau was dressed as Han Solo from "Star Wars," and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was Princess Leia. Son Xavier, 8, was a bird, daughter Ella-Grace, 6, was Princess Anna from the Disney movie "Frozen" and 19-month-old Hadrien was a ninja turtle.

