Watch Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's Message To Canadian Moms

One of the most famous moms in Canada shared a touching message to all Canadians this Mother's Day.

"There's no book that can completely prepare us to live everything that is motherhood, so our best guide is very often our inner self, our guts, our instinct, and the love that guides every one of our actions," Sophie Grégoire Trudeau said in a Facebook video on Sunday.

She called on all Canadians to reach out to mothers in their community who may be struggling.

"So for Mother's Day, I invite you all to reach out to a mother in your community who needs a helping hand," Grégoire Trudeau said. "And today, and all the days to come, take the opportunity to celebrate everything mothers bring to this planet."

Watch her complete message in the video above.

