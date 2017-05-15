ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Céline Dion’s three sons filmed a sweet video message for the singer in honour of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day, mom! We love you very much,” her eldest, 16-year-old René-Charles, said in the video, before repeating the message in French. Behind him, his six-year-old twin brothers, Eddy and Nelson, can be seen smiling at the camera and looking very grown up.

The heartwarming video was shared on Dion’s Instagram page. “Céline gets a surprise message from her 3 boys! Happy Mother’s Day!” the caption read.

In the past, the 49-year-old has always been open about the impact motherhood has had on her. In fact, Dion credits her kids for helping her cope with the loss of her husband, René Angélil, who died from cancer last year.

“What makes me most proud is to be a mother,” she told Extra in February. “I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up.”



Céline Dion and son René-Charles at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

Dion isn’t the only celebrity who shared a sweet tribute on Mother’s Day. Celeb moms like Reese Witherspoon shared beautiful throwbacks with their kids and reflected on motherhood, while celeb dads like Justin Trudeau honoured their wives.

Scroll through the photos below to see how these celebs and more honoured the mamas in their life this year.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon shared a sweet throwback photo with her three kids on Instagram. In the caption, she called motherhood “one of the biggest joys of my life.”

The 41-year-old star had her first two kids, 17-year-old Ava and 13-year-old Deacon, with ex Ryan Phillippe. She had her youngest, four-year-old Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth.

Adorably, Witherspoon’s lookalike daughter also shared a sweet tribute to her mom.

happy mother's day to my lovely mama. you taught me to be kind, thoughtful, motivated, and strong, and I'm so lucky to have all your wisdom around me. 💝 A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on May 14, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

John Legend

Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife. Luna is so fortunate to have a mom that loves her so deeply and brings her so much joy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 14, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Happy Mother's Day to Luna's awesome grandmothers too!! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 14, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

John Legend not only gave a shout-out to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, for being an amazing mom, but to his daughter Luna’s grandmothers too!

Naomi Watts

Lucky me!!! ❤️😍🌷#showoff A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on May 14, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Naomi Watts shared a photo of the gifts her sons showered her with on Sunday. They included hand-drawn portraits of the actress, as well as handwritten notes of love.

Watts has two boys, nine-year-old Alexander and eight-year-old Samuel, with ex Liev Schreiber.

Madonna

The Greatest Accomplishment of my life is to be the Mother I never knew! ♥️ Happy Mother's Day to my Mama whom I hope is watching over me and. to all who have nurtured and suffered and experienced the Joy and sacrifice of Motherhood! 💘🙏🏻😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 14, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

This Mother’s Day, Madonna not only shared individual photos of her six kids on Instagram, but she also paid tribute to her late mother, who she credits with making her the mom she is today.

“The Greatest Accomplishment of my life is to be the Mother I never knew!” she wrote in her caption.

Jacob Tremblay

A post shared by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on May 14, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Vancouver-born star Jacob Tremblay shared an adorable photo with his mom. “I love my Smother sooo much! Happy #MothersDay,” he wrote.

Jennifer Lopez

Mothers Day!!! 🌺🌺🌺#proud mama #grateful Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful Mamas!! A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 14, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet selfie with her nine-year-old twins, Max and Emme, declaring herself a “proud mama.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

#mothersday 💛 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow got spoiled by her kids on Sunday. In an Instagram post, she revealed the punny gift her daughter, Apple, gave her. “You mean a latte to me,” reads a post-it stuck to a coffee mug.

Paltrow has two kids, Apple and Moses, with ex Chris Martin.

Mariah Carey

Ooh darling cause you'll always be #dembabies 🎶🎶🎶 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 13, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

Mariah Carey’s twins, Monroe and Moroccan, turned six last month. On Mother’s Day, the 47-year-old singer shared a candid photo with her children, writing, “Ooh darling cause you'll always be #dembabies.”

Kim Kardashian

Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom. You've given me a deep love I can't explain. I'm always here to teach you and protect you! Thank you for making my Mothers Day so special! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

Kim Kardashian has two kids with hubby Kanye West. On Sunday, the 36-year-old paid tribute to her tiny tots — four-year-old North and one-year-old Saint — for giving her “a deep love I can't explain.”

Selma Blair

Happy Mother's Day to all of you mother lovers and mothers. We got this. I am so happy to have this morning , this soul next to me. 💛 A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on May 14, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Selma Blair not only paid tribute to her five-year-old son Arthur this Mother’s Day, but she also shared a message of support to other mamas. “Happy Mother's Day to all of you mother lovers and mothers. We got this,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lucy Liu

A post shared by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on May 14, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Lucy Liu became a first-time mom in 2015. On Sunday, she wrote the sweetest things about her son, Rockwell, on Instagram: “Because you are free with your heart to love all around you, even to strangers in the subway, you make my heart grow every day. Happy Mother's Day.”

Kate Hudson

Mama's and their babies is where it's at today and everyday! Wishing everyone is having a beautiful day 💕💕💕💕💕 #AlwaysOurBabies #HappyMothersDay A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on May 14, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

To honour her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and mamas everywhere on Mother’s Day, Kate Hudson shared an adorable family photo on Instagram.