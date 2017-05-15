Canada Parents
Céline Dion And Other Celebs Who Shared Sweet Tributes On Mother's Day

On Sunday, Céline Dion’s three sons filmed a sweet video message for the singer in honour of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day, mom! We love you very much,” her eldest, 16-year-old René-Charles, said in the video, before repeating the message in French. Behind him, his six-year-old twin brothers, Eddy and Nelson, can be seen smiling at the camera and looking very grown up.

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on


The heartwarming video was shared on Dion’s Instagram page. “Céline gets a surprise message from her 3 boys! Happy Mother’s Day!” the caption read.

In the past, the 49-year-old has always been open about the impact motherhood has had on her. In fact, Dion credits her kids for helping her cope with the loss of her husband, René Angélil, who died from cancer last year.

“What makes me most proud is to be a mother,” she told Extra in February. “I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up.”

celine dion rene
Céline Dion and son René-Charles at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

Dion isn’t the only celebrity who shared a sweet tribute on Mother’s Day. Celeb moms like Reese Witherspoon shared beautiful throwbacks with their kids and reflected on motherhood, while celeb dads like Justin Trudeau honoured their wives.

Scroll through the photos below to see how these celebs and more honoured the mamas in their life this year.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon shared a sweet throwback photo with her three kids on Instagram. In the caption, she called motherhood “one of the biggest joys of my life.”

The 41-year-old star had her first two kids, 17-year-old Ava and 13-year-old Deacon, with ex Ryan Phillippe. She had her youngest, four-year-old Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth.

Adorably, Witherspoon’s lookalike daughter also shared a sweet tribute to her mom.


John Legend


Happy Mother's Day to Luna's awesome grandmothers too!!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on


John Legend not only gave a shout-out to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, for being an amazing mom, but to his daughter Luna’s grandmothers too!

Naomi Watts

Lucky me!!! ❤️😍🌷#showoff

A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on


Naomi Watts shared a photo of the gifts her sons showered her with on Sunday. They included hand-drawn portraits of the actress, as well as handwritten notes of love.

Watts has two boys, nine-year-old Alexander and eight-year-old Samuel, with ex Liev Schreiber.

Madonna


This Mother’s Day, Madonna not only shared individual photos of her six kids on Instagram, but she also paid tribute to her late mother, who she credits with making her the mom she is today.

“The Greatest Accomplishment of my life is to be the Mother I never knew!” she wrote in her caption.

Jacob Tremblay


Vancouver-born star Jacob Tremblay shared an adorable photo with his mom. “I love my Smother sooo much! Happy #MothersDay,” he wrote.

Jennifer Lopez

Mothers Day!!! 🌺🌺🌺#proud mama #grateful Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful Mamas!!

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on


Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet selfie with her nine-year-old twins, Max and Emme, declaring herself a “proud mama.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

#mothersday 💛

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on


Gwyneth Paltrow got spoiled by her kids on Sunday. In an Instagram post, she revealed the punny gift her daughter, Apple, gave her. “You mean a latte to me,” reads a post-it stuck to a coffee mug.

Paltrow has two kids, Apple and Moses, with ex Chris Martin.

Mariah Carey

Ooh darling cause you'll always be #dembabies 🎶🎶🎶

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on


Mariah Carey’s twins, Monroe and Moroccan, turned six last month. On Mother’s Day, the 47-year-old singer shared a candid photo with her children, writing, “Ooh darling cause you'll always be #dembabies.”

Kim Kardashian


Kim Kardashian has two kids with hubby Kanye West. On Sunday, the 36-year-old paid tribute to her tiny tots — four-year-old North and one-year-old Saint — for giving her “a deep love I can't explain.”

Selma Blair


Selma Blair not only paid tribute to her five-year-old son Arthur this Mother’s Day, but she also shared a message of support to other mamas. “Happy Mother's Day to all of you mother lovers and mothers. We got this,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lucy Liu

A post shared by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on


Lucy Liu became a first-time mom in 2015. On Sunday, she wrote the sweetest things about her son, Rockwell, on Instagram: “Because you are free with your heart to love all around you, even to strangers in the subway, you make my heart grow every day. Happy Mother's Day.”

Kate Hudson


To honour her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and mamas everywhere on Mother’s Day, Kate Hudson shared an adorable family photo on Instagram.

  • Adele

    Age: 24 Adele welcomed her son Angelo in 2012 with boyfriend Simon Konecki. In December 2015, the proud mom revealed that her son is her greatest achievement.

  • Victoria Beckham

    Age: 25 The former Spice Girl welcomed her first child with husband David Beckham in 1999, the same year they got married. Today, the Beckhams are proud parents to four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

  • Whoopi Goldberg

    Age: 18 Whoopi Goldberg married her first husband, Alvin Martin, in 1973 when she was just 18 years old. That same year, the former couple welcomed their daughter Alex. Although the actress married twice more following her divorce from Martin in 1979, she didn’t have any more kids. Goldberg does have two grandkids and a great-grandchild.

  • Kate Hudson

    Age: 24 Kate Hudson got married at 21 and welcomed her first child, Ryder, three years later with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. The couple divorced in 2007 and Hudson went on to have her second child, Bingham, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Ryder and Bingham are now 12 and 4, respectively.

  • Camila Alves

    Age: 24 Camila Alves gave birth to her first child in 2008 with then-boyfriend Matthew McConaughey. Today, the couple is now married and have three kids altogether: Levi, Vida and Livingston.

  • Hilary Duff

    Age: 24 Hilary Duff married pro hockey player Mike Comrie in 2010 and gave birth to their son Luca two years later. Though the couple has since split, they remain on good terms.

  • Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

    Age: 24 The former “Jersey Shore” star reformed her party girl lifestyle after she became a mom at age 24. Snooki welcomed her son Lorenzo in 2012 with fiancé Jionni LaValle. The couple then welcomed their daughter Giovanna in 2014, two months before they officially tied the knot.

  • Britney Spears

    Age: 24 Britney Spears is one of the most famous young mothers in Hollywood. The pop star had both her sons, Sean and Jayden, with then-husband Kevin Federline in her early twenties. The boys are now 10 and 9, respectively.

  • Jamie Lynn Spears

    Age: 17 Like her sister, Jamie Lynn also became a young mother. The actress welcomed her daughter Maddie in 2008 with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. Spears is now 24 and her daughter is seven.

  • Sofia Vergara

    Age: 20 The “Modern Family” star married her high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez when she was just 18 years old. Two years later, in 1992, the couple then welcomed their son Manolo. Unfortunately, the couple divorced a year later. Vergara is now married to Joe Manganiello and her son is all grown up at 23 years old.

  • Reese Witherspoon

    Age: 23 Reese Witherspoon tied the knot with Ryan Phillippe in 1999 and gave birth to her first child, Ava, shortly after. Ava is now 16 years old and the spitting image of her famous mom. Witherspoon also has a 12-year-old son named Deacon with now ex-husband Phillippe and a 3-year-old son named Tennessee with second husband Jim Toth.

  • Solange

    Age: 18 Beyonce’s younger sister Solange gave birth to her son Daniel in 2004, which is the same year she married her first husband Daniel Smith. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t work out and the couple divorced three years later. Solange is now married to music video director Alan Ferguson and her son is now 12 years old.

  • Michelle Williams

    Age: 25 Michelle Williams welcomed her daughter with the late Heath Ledger in 2005. Matilda is now 10 years old.

  • Candace Cameron Bure

    Age: 22 The former “Full House” star married her husband, Valerie Bure, at the young age of 20 and went on to have three beautiful kids: Natasha, Lev and Maksim.

  • Ashlee Simpson

    Age: 24 Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz welcomed their son Bronx in 2008, shortly after they married. Bronx is now seven years old and a big brother to Simpson’s second child, baby Jagger Snow, who she had with second husband Evan Ross.

