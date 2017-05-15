Canada Parents
5 Ways Parents Can Overcome Different Discipline Styles

Does this situation sound familiar?

Mom: “Josh, that was uncalled for. Go to your room this minute! You’re grounded.”
Dad: “Hey Josh, don’t go. Stay here, your mom was being a bit harsh. She’s just tired. Don’t go.”

Let’s face it. You and your partner are going to handle discipline differently. For some couples, there is only a minor deviation in their approaches, but for others, parenting differences can lead to arguments so great that they break up a relationship. So, what’s a parent to do?

Here are five ways parents can work together to overcome their different discipline styles.

1. Use your differences to your parenting advantage.

parents fight

Chances are you picked a partner who complements you. In fact, you probably fell in love with them for having some of the strengths you lack. Recognize that you both bring qualities to the family.

Perhaps one of you is good at having patience while the other is good at setting limits. You might find that patience is needed for homework, so give that parenting task to your patient partner and leave enforcing a consistent tuck-in time for yourself.

2. Whoever starts the discipline should finish the discipline.

discipline kids

You may feel your partner is being too harsh or lax, but once they have stepped up to act as the disciplinarian in a situation, the most important parenting practice is to have their back. You need to show your children that you are part of a strong, united leadership team in the family. If you look divided and weak, they will play you off one another and more havoc will ensue.

Once they have stepped up to act as the disciplinarian in a situation, the most important parenting practice is to have their back.

It’s also more respectful all around to say, “Your father said you’re grounded, so yes, you need to go to your room. If you don’t think that’s fair, speak to your father about it.”

3. Have sidebar discussions.

gay parents

Of course it’s OK to discuss your parenting differences together. Just don’t do it in the heat of the moment and in front of the kids. Children don’t like to see their parents in conflict, especially if it’s over them. Children take their parents’ hostilities personally and will feel like they were the reason behind their fighting.

Instead, save your thoughts on how things could have been handled differently for when the kids are out of earshot. If your partner still disagrees, then agree to disagree and continue with your own approach. Think of it this way: different approaches to parenting are better for kids than parents who fight or divorce because of it.

4. Remember: Kids do understand differences.

asian kid dinner

Children can understand when one parent reacts differently than the other. They also know that you both discipline them differently than their teachers and grandparents. While it is true that children need to experience that people are consistent and predictable, they don’t need all people to be exactly the same.

Children can understand that Mom doesn’t like elbows on the table, while Dad couldn’t care less. What is more difficult is when Mom sometimes cares about the no-elbows-on-the-table rule and other days does not.

5. Have family meetings.

family

If you hold regular family meetings, you can discuss the rules of the household as well as what should happen if the rules are broken. What if someone doesn’t finish their dinner? What if someone is late for school? Once you have hammered out the family agreements together, both parents are just following through on pre-agreed consequences.

  • Gardening

    "My mom loves her garden, anytime I did anything to piss her off, I had to add to her garden. Doesn't sound that bad right? Well, when I told her I was failing English back in high school, my punishment was to build her a pond. It took me a solid week of work to dig it out, line it, shape it, fill it and then plant all the crap around it. She told me after that, that she really hated the 30-year-old cherry tree in the yard and if my grades didn't improve I'd be removing it." ~ Douglerful

  • Apology Letters

    "My mom made me write apology letters from when I was little up into high school. Not only did I hate writing them, but she kept all of them so now they're great for a laugh." ~ wasatchyourback

  • Un-Fashion

    "My seven-year-old daughter who loves fashion [messed] up real bad one day. We had tried every standard punishment and nothing ever seemed to phase her. Then my husband had the idea to 'ground her from fashion.' We made her wear solid coloured T-shirts with plain jeans ans sneakers to school -- no accessories -- for two weeks. That one got her attention. ~ jzzanthapuss

  • Flat Bangs

    "In the late '80s/early '90s, my two older sisters were obsessed with how high they could tease their bangs and used a ton of hairspray. One of the punishments that my parents used when they would misbehave was taking away hairspray. You would think it was a fate worse than death, having flat hair."

  • Disappointment

    "'I'm very disappointed in your behaviour.' My dad was a therapist. He knew how to discipline without ever raising his voice." ~ Monkeylint

  • Rise And Shine!

    "When I was in high school, my mother would shoot me with cold water from a squirt bottle if I didn't get up right away. It was super effective." ~ sixth_in_line

  • Let's Go!

    "If any of us kids started acting up in a store, my mom would immediately drop what she was intending to buy and head home. This way we learned that going to the store was a privilege, and we couldn't throw temper tantrums or scream in public. She said usually after the second time we learned our lesson and never had another problem again." ~ kaeide

  • Mirror Behaviour

    "My sister and I threw a tantrum in a store one day so my mother got on the floor and threw a tantrum, too. We both just stood there and stared at her. We never did it again."

  • Sibling Rivalry

    "I have an older brother who loved to annoy me. One day I was a bad boy so my parents took away my Game Boy and put my older brother in charge of it for two weeks. The torment was real." ~ futureblackpopstar

  • Confession

    "The first and only time I stole something I was 13 and got caught at a bookstore in NYC for stealing a couple DVDs. (Mind you, I bought a bunch first and then shoplifted a few and put them in my bag.) Long story short, my dad walked me around the city for hours forcing me to tell strangers on the way that I was a thief and to tell them what I had done. Almost everyone he had me tell on the subways and buses/streets gave me mixed reactions and disapproval. I'll never steal again." ~ entheoapotheosis

  • Laughter

    "My mom used to make my brother and I sit on the couch and hold hands when we wouldn't stop fighting. At about the 15-minute mark, you start to feel so ridiculous that you can't stop giggling and you'd make up."  

  • Essay Writing

    My mother would make me write an essay whenever I screwed up. The essay had to include identifying the incorrect behaviour, why it was incorrect and steps I would take to keep from committing the blunder in the future. When the essay was finished I had to read it aloud in front of the whole family. I hated it, but it worked." ~ Einhander1251

  • Unhinged

    "They took my door off the hinges. No more smoking out of my window after that."

  • Empty Room

    "When I was younger, I pissed off my mom pretty good. I don't even remember exactly what I did, but when I got home from school my bedroom was empty. She took everything out, my TV, VCR, clothes, even my pillow and sheets. I had to do chores and earn back everything bit by bit, one chore for each item. I started with my pillow, blankets, sheets and clothes so I could sleep and go to school the next day. It took me nearly two weeks to get everything back." ~ imnotacrazyperson

  • Hide And Seek

    "If we left our things in the wrong place it would go missing until we searched for it, often times it would take us days, even weeks to find it again. Particularly upsetting when I left my Game Boy in the bathroom, I didn't find it for months. It only had to happen once for me never to leave it out of place again." ~ RamsesIC

  • Looong Talks

    "I stole my parenting technique from my dad. My son is off to college, but I never once 'punished' him. If he did something wrong we would talk about it. And talk about it. And talk about it. Until it got through. After a while, I could just give him the eye and say 'do we need to talk about this?' and 'Noooooo not a talk! I'll be good' would be the immediate answer. It's not the easiest method, not at first anyway. But the most effective." ~ BuckminsterJones

  • Teachable Moments

    "Not my father, but my wife's father had a brilliant plan that works wonders on my kids, too. He would give them 'lessons' when they misbehaved. If a kid slammed a door, that was time for 'Door Closing Lessons' where he would slowly explain how to 'grasp the handle, slowly turn the knob, pull the door towards yourself, gently step through through the door and once on the other side, confirm that nobody else was coming before slowly pulling the door closed until you heard the lock click.' And if he was interrupted, he would start all over again. It was slow torture to the kids, but no anger was involved and they never slammed a door again. Best part is this process could be used for any offense. ~ chicanes

