Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Los Angeles Airport Terminal Caters To The Super Rich, Spares No Expense

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

They say money can't buy everything, but if you're travelling out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) any time soon, forking over extra dough definitely has its advantages.

The world's richest can now pay their way to a better airport experience by using The Private Suite, an ultra-VIP airport terminal for commercial flights.

The US$22 million terminal, which opens today, offers private TSA screening, esthetician services for hair, makeup and nails, and a luxury car that will take you directly to the doors of the plane on the tarmac.

the private suite at lax
How's this for service? (Photo: The Private Suite)

There's also a selection of clothing available to anyone who feels they might need a fresh shirt or warmer jacket, and customers can peruse and buy art from rotating installations, with all the proceeds going to charity, reports The Guardian.

You'll have to fork over $7,500 in yearly membership fees to use the terminal, however, and cough up an additional $2,700 to $3,000 each time you visit the terminal for individual flights. The cost covers a group of up to four people.

For non-members, it's $3,500 for a domestic flight and $4,000 for international flight for a group of up to three people.

the private suite at lax
No security lineups. Can you imagine? (Photo: The Private Suite)

"I love it," movie producer Charles Wessler told the Los Angeles Times. He’s one of the 1,200 or so people who have signed up for The Private Suite’s services.

"I walked out the door of the plane and there was a guy standing there with a little sign, come with me," Wessler told the newspaper. “I go out the door, down the steps, right past the wing... We get into a car and drive on the taxiway, go out a gate and about three minutes later or less, I’m at the suites. I walked in and a woman at the desk said, 'We have your rental car, it’s right here.' I signed a piece of paper and I drove away.'"

The terminal's operator, Gavin de Becker, told The Guardian he expects about 10 per cent of the users to be celebrities who are fed-up with dealing with paparazzi inside the airport's main terminals. The rest will likely be CEOs and other corporate big wigs.

the private suite at lax

His company also promises a stress-free experience.

“It typically takes 2,200 footsteps from car seat to plane seat. For members of The Private Suite, it’s 70 footsteps. And they are all peaceful footsteps,” the website reads.

And while us common folk may scoff at such extravagant luxuries, The Economist argues that keeping the well-heeled hidden from sight of the average traveller will likely cut down on conflict in the lower class.

the private suite at lax
A private single suite that both members and trial members can enjoy for a fee. (Photo: The Private Suite)

The magazine points to a 2016 study that found air rage among economy-class flyers goes up when they are witness to the higher-class receiving better service.

"Even if the idea of such segregation fills people with ire, as long as they are not forced to witness how the other half lives, that anger will remain abstract."

Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Unique Airports In The World
of
  • Princess Juliana International Airport, Saint Martin

    The main airport on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, this airport's runway is situated in close proximity to Maho beach.

  • Ibrahim Nasir International Airport, Maldives

    The main international airport in Maldives, this airport is also known as Malé International Airport. It has been constructed at an elevation of 2 metres above mean sea level. Adjacent to the aiport is a waterdrome that has four water runways for seaplane operations.

  • Tenzing-Hillary Airport, Nepal

    This is reputed to be the most dangerous airport in the world with a sloped runway that is 527 m long, 20 m wide, and inclined at an amazing 12 degrees.

  • Agatti Aerodrome, Lakshwadeep

    Spread over 45.9 acres, this is the only airport on the island that lies off India's west coast. It features one runway and its terminal can handle a maximum of 50 passengers at peak time.

  • Paro Airport, Bhutan

    A challenging airport to land in, flights are restricted to land/take off only during daylight hours.

  • Kansai International Airport, Japan

    The Kansai airport is Japan's second largest airport is built on an artificial island that cost 17 billion dollars to construct. It was built to relieve overcrowding at Osaka International Airport.

  • Gibraltar International Airport, Gibraltar

    Build during World War II, the Gibraltar International Airport features an astounding view of the Rock Of Gibraltar, however is another difficult airport for pilots to manoeuvre around, because of the same reason.

  • Gisborne Airport, New Zealand

    Oddly enough, this airport features a railway line (Pamerston-North to Gisborne) that cuts rights across the main runway.

  • Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport, Leh

    One of the highest airports in the world (3,256 metres above mean sea level), there is heavy level of this security at this airport: police and soldiers from the Indian army patrol the airport at all times.

  • Denver International Airport

    Commonly known as DIA, this is the 5th busiest airport in the United States and the only airport (in that country, at least) to feature an ISO 14001-certified environmental management system.

  • Ice Runway, Antarctica

    Close to the McMurdo station, this runway (out of three) is the main runway for the US Antarctic Program. It is used until early December, after which the operations are shifted to Williams Field, another snow-ice runway.

  • Courchevel Altiport, France

    This altiport features a short runway (537 m) in the French Alps, and has gained a reputation for being a dangerous landing area due to its mountainous terrain.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations