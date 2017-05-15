Canada Politics
Dismantle National Energy Board, Liberal-Appointed Panel Urges Feds

 By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
OTTAWA — A panel advising the government on how to overhaul the National Energy Board says the regulator should be dismantled and replaced with two new agencies that would operate within a more coherent national energy policy.

After months of public hearings and talking to stakeholders, the panel says the National Energy Board has been given an impossible task: regulating the growth of the industry and marrying its growth with the government's economic and climate-change goals.

"Today the regulatory function is making de facto policy through its decisions," the panellists wrote in the 100-page report, presented Monday to Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr.

jim carr
Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, sent here at a presser with Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, received the report Monday. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

The panel recommends the government create a new national strategy that incorporates Ottawa's policy vision on energy, the environment, and the economy.

And it says before the energy regulator ever gets its hands on the file, the government should take up to a year to itself consider whether any new projects of national consequence align with that vision, including significant and meaningful consultation with indigenous communities.

That can include looking at economic benefits to the country, indigenous rights and a climate test for emissions both upstream and downstream of the proposed project.

Once cabinet approves a project, it would proceed to a technical and environmental review done by a new Canadian Energy Transmission Commission, in conjunction with the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency. Together they would have full authority to grant licenses to projects, without going back to cabinet for final approval.

Vancouver Kinder Morgan Pipeline Protests
  • Protesters walk down Vancouver's Robson Street on Nov. 29, 2016 in opposition to the federal decision to approve the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

  • Thousands of people march during a protest in Vancouver on Nov. 19, 2016 against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion. The proposed $5-billion expansion would nearly triple the capacity of the pipeline that carries crude oil from near Edmonton to the Vancouver-area to be loaded on tankers and shipped overseas.

  • Thomas Terry of the St'at'imc First Nation wears a black bear hide during the protest march.

The panel recommends that smaller-scale projects not considered to be of national significance skip the cabinet review and go straight to the joint technical and environmental assessment.

Together, the Canadian Energy Transmission Commission and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency would have up to two years to review and make a decision, bringing to three years the review period for any new pipelines or electrical grids that cross provincial or international borders.

Under legislation passed in 2012 by the former Conservative government, the current board has to release a decision on new projects within 15 months; cabinet then has three months to decide whether it agrees with that recommendation.

That time frame is "unrealistic for large, complex projects," said the panel.

"Too much is expected within too ambitious a time frame, forcing either rushed decisions and limited public engagement, or timeline extensions that reduce predictability for project proponents."

However Alberta PC Leader Jason Kenney, a prominent member of the former Conservative government that introduced the tighter timelines, called the idea of extending the timeline "absurd."

"Only the ideological opponents of resource development think pipeline permitting should go slower," Kenney wrote on Twitter.

The commission would replace the National Energy Board, but without the function to produce and analyze energy industry data. That role would go to a new Canadian Energy Information Agency, to ensure the production and analysis of information is completely separate from the use of that information to assess project proposals.

The panel said there was a pervasive feeling among many they heard from that the National Energy Board is too connected to the energy industry — a perception fuelled in large part by the fact it creates the very information and analysis on which it bases its decisions.

The panel further recommends the new information agency be moved to Ottawa so it can be closer to staff in other departments such as Statistics Canada and Natural Resources.

While it stopped short of recommending the Calgary-based NEB be moved entirely to Ottawa, it says more and more of its function should be — particularly as electricity transmission overtakes fossil fuels as its prime topic.

Board for new agency based out of Ottawa?

The board for the new agency should be based out of a new Ottawa office, the panel recommended, but board members would be allowed to live anywhere. Currently they have to live in Calgary.

"We do agree entirely that Canada's energy transmission infrastructure regulator needs a stronger connection to the seat of the federal government," the panel said.

The government is accepting comments online on the panel recommendations until June 14.

The National Energy Board has a mandate to regulate the construction and operation of fossil fuel pipelines and power lines that cross provincial or international borders, as well as the imports and exports of natural gas, the export of oil and electricity and oil and gas exploration.

It is an arm's-length, quasi-judicial tribunal that reports to Parliament via the natural resources minister.

  • What is the west-east pipeline?

  • Calgary-based TransCanada Corp., the company behind Keystone, plans to build a pipeline that would ship mostly light oil, but also heavy crude, from oil rich Western provinces across the country the East Coast. The Energy East Pipeline could have the capacity to transport as many as 850,000 barrels of crude oil per day beginning in 2017. The plan is to convert about 3,000 kilometres of an existing natural gas pipeline and add an additional 1,400 kilometres of new pipeline.

  • What's the argument for a west-east pipeline?

  • Oil from Western Canada is essentially landlocked, making it difficult to move to international markets, which drives down its price by as much as $40 a barrel compared to the world standard. It is also difficult to ship Western crude across the country to Atlantic Canada, which instead relies on foreign sources of oil, a situation that is less than ideal in a country that has so much of its own oil waiting to be sold. TransCanada says the pipeline could reduce the need to import foreign oil to process at refineries in Eastern Canada, while Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver argues that the Energy East Pipeline could deliver Canadian oil to large energy consumers in Asia, in addition to making the country less dependent on foreign oil. In addition, a lack of pipelines to export oil has left a glut of oilsands crude sitting in a bottleneck in the U.S. Midwest, which has depressed Canadian oil prices compared to the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, which in turn trades at a discount to the cost of Brent crude. Those low prices have cost the Canadian and Alberta governments millions in lost royalties.

  • What is the status of the Energy East Pipeline?

    (Pictured: Russ Girling, president and CEO of TransCanada Corp.)

  • In October, 2014, TransCanada formally applied to the National Energy Board to make the Energy East pipeline a reality. The NEB has 15 months to review the project and make a recommendation to Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

  • What is the pipeline’s route?

  • The exact route will be determined after a public and regulatory review, but the starting point would be a new tank terminal in Hardisty, Alta. Three other terminals would be built along the line: one in Saskatchewan, another in the Quebec City area and a third near Saint John., N.B. The line would be about 4,400 kilometres long, including the segment already built for TransCanada’s natural gas line. New sections will need to be built in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Eastern Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

  • Where will the oil go?

  • Crude from the pipeline would be shipped to energy-hungry markets in Asia and elsewhere, as well as to refineries and eventually consumers in the Atlantic provinces. The proposed terminals in Quebec City and Saint John would include facilities for marine tanker loading for export. The project would also include delivery to existing Quebec refineries in the Montreal and Quebec City areas, as well as a large Irving Oil refinery in Saint John.

  • What are the potential environmental issues?

  • Environmentalists argue the pipeline could put waterways and communities along its route at risk as well as add the potential of a major oil spill on the east coast from export tankers waiting to take the crude abroad. Because oilsands product emits an estimated five to 15 per cent more carbon than conventional oil, refining more of it in Canada would likely increase the country's total carbon emissions. However, the U.S Defence department recently determined that emissions from transporting and using fuel from oil sands was not significantly different from those made with conventional oil.

  • What are the potential challenges?

  • Technical issues include relatively small refineries on Canada's east coast that have only limited capacity to refine tarry bitumen and a short-term potential overcapacity if all three proposed pipelines are completed on schedule between 2015 and 2018. But the more immediate obstacle is from environmentalists who warn, among other potential risks, that the plans to convert a gas pipeline to oil could pollute Canadian sources of waters. Vocal criticism from environmentalists and First Nations groups have held up the approval process for both Northern Gateway and Keystone. The project will be subject to public and regulatory reviews.

  • What are the potential political hurdles?

  • Politicians appear to be lining up behind the idea of a west to east pipeline. Potentially because 3,000 kilometres of the project is already in the ground, the proposal suggests refining at least some of the oil at home, which could reduce high gas prices in Atlantic Canada. The project has the support of the federal government as well as the provinces of Alberta and New Brunswick and support in principle from Quebec. Federal Liberals have also expressed support, and even NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair, who is staunchly opposed to Northern Gateway, has voiced support.

  • Would this pipeline render Keystone and/or Northern Gateway unnecessary?

  • According to the industry, all three lines are necessary if Canada wants to meet its export potential in the coming decades. The west-east pipeline would complement, rather than replace, the other two pipelines and build capacity to ship oil west east and south, the industry argues.

  • What are the benefits for Canada?

  • Drivers in Atlantic Canada currently pay as much as 20 per cent more to fill up than those in the Western provinces. Among other factors driving prices higher, they are paying a premium to import foreign oil, while Canadian oil sits ready for use. Proponents say the pipeline will create a new domestic market for Western Canadian oil, as well as potentially open a new door for international export. In addition, the project could contribute to job creation and economic growth, with some estimates saying it has the potential to create thousands of jobs during construction and a few hundred permanent positions.

Conversations