In most industries, it doesn't pay to be a girl — but if you're a princess in the British Monarchy, it most certainly does.

The Brand Finance Group, a London-based business valuation and strategy consultancy, estimates 2-year-old Princess Charlotte has a net worth of £3 billion ($5.2 billion CAD), Marie Claire U.K. reports.

The littlest royal is reportedly worth more than her older brother (who's third in line to the throne), Prince George, who at 3 has an estimated net worth of £2.4 billion ($4.2 billion CAD).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. 🎈 The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

Proving the princess takes after her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, the reason for Charlotte's incredibly high value is in large part due to her fashion influence. Like the Duchess' "Kate effect" circa 2010, the princess is now responsible for the "Charlotte effect," which became even more apparent earlier this month when a yellow pastel patterned cardigan worn by the princess from a popular British department store sold out in 24 hours.

"This is actually as simple as the relative size of the men’s and women’s fashion markets, by which I mean that Charlotte’s endorsement effect will likely be felt across a much broader range of products and brands or types of clothing than will George’s, allowing a greater scope for the monetization of her ‘brand’ and hence a higher value," Robert Haigh, marketing and communications director of Brand Finance told Marie Claire.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have arrived in Canada for #royalvisitcanada A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 24, 2016 at 4:19pm PDT

That's not to say George isn't a trendsetter in his own right. Prince William and Kate Middleton's firstborn landed himself on GQ's best-dressed men of 2015 list, and has also had many of his outfits sell out online and in-store moments after he is spotted wearing them.

Still, both young royals have a long way to go before they bring in the dough their mom is estimated to command. According to Brand Finance, thanks to her fashion influence, the Duchess is worth a whopping £4.7 billion ($8.2 billion CAD).