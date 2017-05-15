-
Princess Charlotte holds a sweet as she holds her mother, Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hand (L) after attending the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool
-
Britain's Princess Charlotte is seen in this undated handout photograph, taken at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and released by Prince Willam and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London on May 1, 2017. Princess Charlotte, will celebrate her second birthday on Tuesday.Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace
-
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks candy cane as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool
-
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge (C) holds his son Prince George's hand as they leave following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool
-
-
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge (R), his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge (L), Prince George (2nd R) and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool
-
Portrait of Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge Catherine on an hand-painted egg by Dutch artist Tiety Entjes-Weij on March 6, 2017 in Roelofarendsveen, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
-
-
Prince George squishes his face against the glass of the place before leaving Victoria.
-
-
The royal family waves goodbye before leaving Victoria.
-
-
Prince George of Cambridge looks out of the window of a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada
-
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their royal visit to Canada
-
-
-
Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge play with a balloon at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.
-
The royal family stands with a balloon maker at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.
-
Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte at a kids' party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.
-
Prince George plays with bubbles at a children's party for military families during the royal tour of Canada on Sept. 29.
-
Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte at a kids' party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.
-
Prince George stands on the tarmac in Victoria.
-
Princess Charlotte exits the plane with her mom, Kate Middleton.
-
The royal family exit their plane in Victoria.
-
AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)
-
AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)
-
AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)
-
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks up on a chair as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.
-
AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)
-
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks up with her hands placed on a chair as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.
-
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks on as she walks while pushing her toy blocks across the lawn outside as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.
-
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks up as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.
-
FILE - In this Saturday, May 2, 2015. file photo the newborn baby princess, born to parents Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, is carried in a car seat by her father from The Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, in London Britain's newborn princess has been named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana it was announced on Monday May 4. (John Stillwell/Pool via AP, File)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-