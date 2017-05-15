Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Rona Ambrose Expected To Announce She's Leaving Federal Politics

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is expected to resign her seat in the House of Commons this summer, sources confirmed Monday.

The longtime Alberta MP has been serving as the temporary head of the party since the fall of 2015.

Sources tell The Canadian Press she intends to outline her future plans in a farewell breakfast speech Tuesday morning, ahead of a planned tribute to her in the House of Commons.

rona ambrose
Interim Tory Leader Rona Ambrose is expected to announce she is resigning her seat this summer. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

She'll also address Conservative members of Parliament and senators on Wednesday in their final caucus meeting before the new party leader is chosen.

Voting is currently underway, with the winner to be announced at a convention in Toronto on May 27, where Ambrose is also scheduled to speak.

Ambrose had always intended to stay on as an MP during the transition period, though she is already moving out of the of the Official Opposition leader's residence of Stornoway.

She was first elected an MP in 2004 and served in several cabinet positions under former Conservative leader Stephen Harper.

Veteran MP raised profile with interim gig

But she raised her profile considerably as interim leader and is credited by many MPs and observers with changing the face of the party in the wake of its election defeat.

"Having an interim female leader has opened people's eyes to the possibility of the Conservative party being something for them," Lisa Raitt, one of two women in the current leadership race, said in an interview with The Canadian Press last week.

"We got a second look."

A movement even sprang up to get her to stay on and run for the permanent position, though efforts to change the party's constitution to allow for that ultimately failed.

Scores big win, too

Ambrose scored possibly her final victory as interim leader Monday, when the Liberal government decided to support her private member's bill that would require judges to undergo comprehensive training in sexual assault law.

"I always enjoyed working with Rona Ambrose," Bruce Heyman, the former U.S. ambassador to Canada, posted to Twitter on Monday.

"I wish her well."

Subscribe to our podcast
Follow us on Facebook

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Rona Ambrose, Interim Conservative Leader
of

  • Interim Conservative Party leader and Leader of the Opposition Rona Ambrose is shown during an interview at Stornoway, the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition, in Ottawa.

  • Leader of the Opposition Rona Ambrose challenges Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during question period in the House of Commons.

  • Opposition Leader Rona Ambrose kicks off question period in the House.

  • rona8

    Ambrose receives applause during question period in the House.

  • Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose addresses the Conservative caucus for the first time on Parliament Hill.

  • Ambrose is photographed in a Toronto hotel shortly after winning the interim Tory leadership.

  • Ambrose asks a question during question period.

  • Rona Ambrose smiles as she is introduced as the interim-leader of the Conservative party following a caucus meeting Thursday November 5, 2015 in Ottawa.

  • UP NEXT: Stephen Harper's Legacy

  • The Angus Reid Institute polled 1,412 Canadians between Oct. 26 and 28 on the legacy of outgoing prime minister Stephen Harper. The poll had a margin of error of 2.6 per cent, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were given a list of actions taken by Harper's government between 2006 and 2015, and asked to choose its biggest accomplishments and failures. A detailed list of actions can be found online. Here are the results...

  • Harper's Notable Achievements NOTE: The second-most popular choice was "none of these."

  • Reducing the GST from 7 to 5 per cent

    One in three — 36 per cent — chose this as the Harper government's top achievement. (Harper stands in front of TVs displaying a 5% GST during a campaign stop in 2005).

  • Balancing budgets in 2006-2008 and 2015

    Almost one-quarter — or 24 per cent — highlighted this action as a key achievement. (Harper poses with then-finance minister Joe Oliver as he arrives to table the 2015 federal budget).

  • Establishing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and apologizing to First Nations for the residential schools abuses

    13 per cent chose this action as a notable achievement. (Harper gives then-Assembly of First Nations chief Phil Fontaine a standing ovation as he responds to the official apology for residential school abuses in 2008).

  • Negotiating trade deals with Europe (CETA) and Asia-Pacific region (TPP)

    12 per cent chose this action as a key achievement. (Harper greets European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in 2013).

  • Moving to exert Canadian power in the Arctic

    Nine (9) per cent chose this action as a key achievement. (Harper drives an ATV across the tundra on Baffin Island, near York Sound, Nunavut).

  • UP NEXT: Harper's Notable Failures

  • Pulling Canada out of the Kyoto Accord on climate change

    27 per cent chose this action as the Harper government's most notable failure. (A Canada goose stands on railway tracks as a plant operates in the background in Hamilton, Ont.)

  • Prohibiting scientists receiving government funding from speaking publicly about their work

    26 per cent of respondents said this action was a failure. (A protester in a Grim Reaper costume protests cuts to science policies during a 2012 rally on Parliament Hill).

  • Passing Bill C-51

    20 per cent chose this action as a key failure. (A protester demonstrates against C-51 at a March, 2015 rally in Montreal.)

  • Canada's military combat missions against ISIS and Afghanistan

    16 per cent said the combat mission against ISIS was a failure, while 14 per cent said the same of the mission in Afghanistan. (Harper and then-defence minister Peter MacKay look out from a bunker at an operating base in the district of Sperwan Ghar, Afghanistan in 2011.)

  • Lowering corporate tax rates

    13 per cent chose this as a key failure. (Harper holds up a pile of money during a 2015 campaign event).

  • UP NEXT: Defeated Tory Cabinet Ministers

  • Though Stephen Harper was re-elected in his Calgary riding in the 2015 federal election, many members of his cabinet went down in defeat. Here are some key figures from Harper's inner circle who will not be returning to Ottawa...

  • Chris Alexander

    Cabinet position: Minister of citizenship and immigration Riding: Ajax First elected: 2011

  • Joe Oliver

    Cabinet position: Minister of finance Riding: Eglinton-Lawrence (Toronto) First elected: 2011 Oliver also previously served as minister of natural resources

  • Bernard Valcourt

    Cabinet position: Minister of aboriginal affairs Riding: Madawaska—Restigouche (N.B.) First elected: 2011 (though he was a Progressive Conservative MP from 1984 to 1993).

  • Julian Fantino

    Cabinet position: Associate defence minister Riding: Vaughan First elected: 2010 Fantino is probably better remembered for his controversial tenure as minister of veterans affairs.

  • Leona Aglukkaq

    Cabinet position: Minister of the environment Riding: Nunavut First elected: 2008 Aglukkaq previously served as minister of health, and was the first Inuk in Canadian history named to federal cabinet.

  • Greg Rickford

    Cabinet position: Minister of natural resources Riding: Kenora First elected: 2008 Rickford previously served as minister of state for science and technology.

  • Gail Shea

    Cabinet position: Minister of fisheries and oceans Riding: Egmont (P.E.I.) First elected: 2008

  • Tim Uppal

    Cabinet position: Minister of state for multiculturalism Riding: Edmonton—Sherwood Park First elected: 2008 Uppal also previously served as minister of state for democratic reform.

  • Ed Holder

    Cabinet position: Minister of state for science and technology Riding: London West First elected: 2008

  • John Duncan

    Cabinet position: Chief government whip Riding: Vancouver Island North First elected: 2008 (though he also served as an MP from 1993 to 2006). Duncan previously served as minister of aboriginal affairs.

  • UP NEXT: Defeated NDP incumbents

  • In the 2015 federal election, Thomas Mulcair's New Democrats fell from 95 seats to 44. And several high-profile incumbents from across the country were defeated, usually to Liberal candidates. Here are a few key names that will not be returning to Ottawa...

  • Paul Dewar

    First elected: 2006 Riding: Ottawa Centre Shadow cabinet role: Foreign affairs Dewar also ran for the leadership of the party in 2012.

  • Megan Leslie

    First elected: 2008 Riding: Halifax Shadow cabinet role: Deputy leader, environment

  • Peter Stoffer

    First elected: 1997 Riding: Sackville—Eastern Shore (N.S.) Shadow cabinet role: Veterans affairs Stoffer was named Maclean's magazines Parliamentarian of the year in 2013 and frequently won the most congenial MP award.

  • Jack Harris

    First elected: 2008 Riding: St. John's East Shadow cabinet role: National defence Harris was also the longtime leader of the Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party.

  • Craig Scott

    First elected: 2012 Riding: Toronto Danforth Shadow cabinet role: Democratic and parliamentary reform Scott represented the Toronto riding held by former leader Jack Layton.

  • Malcolm Allen

    First elected: 2008 Riding: Welland Shadow cabinet role: Agriculture and Agri-Food

  • Françoise Boivin

    First elected: 2011 (though she served from 2004-2006 as a Liberal MP) Riding: Gatineau Shadow cabinet role: Justice

  • Robert Chisholm

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Halifax Atlantic Shadow cabinet role: Fisheries, deputy employment insurance Chisholm served as leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party and ran for the federal leadership in 2012.

  • Ryan Cleary

    First elected: 2011 Riding: St. John's South—Mount Pearl Shadow cabinet role: Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

  • Jinny Sims

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Newton—North Delta Shadow cabinet role: Employment and Social Development

  • Pat Martin

    First elected: 1997 Riding: Winnipeg Centre Shadow cabinet role: Public Works and Government Services Martin is perhaps the most quotable politician in Canada.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations