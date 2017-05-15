ADVERTISEMENT

LITTLE GRAND RAPIDS, Man. — RCMP say a woman has died after being attacked by a large group of stray dogs in a remote Manitoba First Nation.

The Mounties say the 24-year-old woman was attacked while on her way home early Saturday morning in Little Grand Rapids.

Her body was found at a construction site hours later in the community 300 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

A forensic investigation determined she died from the animal attack and her death is not suspicious.

RCMP are not naming the woman but several media reports identify her as Donnelly Rose Eaglestick.

"She will always be remembered as a loving, caring mother and a person of great character," the Southern Chiefs' Organization wrote on Facebook.

Dozens of people from the First Nation gathered Sunday night at a candlelight vigil to remember the young mother.

