Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Will Tackle Race From Day One

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Rachel Lindsay is proud to be ABC’s first black “Bachelorette,” which is why she’s planning to use her new platform to address issues of race.

“I always say, it's something that should be talked about,” Lindsay said in a March interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I'm happy to address it. I'm honoured to be the first [black Bachelorette].”

The casting of Lindsay marks the first time in 33 seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” that the show will have a black lead.

rachel lindsay
Rachel Lindsay making an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Lindsay, who is a 31-year-old Texas attorney, first appeared on season 21 of “The Bachelor” where she vied for Nick Viall’s heart. Although she was a fan favourite, that’s not the sole reason ABC chose her as their latest “Bachelorette.” In fact, casting Lindsay was a specific move to make the show more diverse.

Now, starting from episode one, Lindsay plans on making race a topic of discussion with her male suitors.

“With the guys, you know, if it's something new to them, then I want to talk about it the same way that I [wanted] to talk to Nick about it: ‘Have you ever dated a black woman before?’” she explained to ET. “I'll talk about my experiences as well. You know, it's about me, too, but I don't want it to be something that defines our relationship. But I think it's something important to address.”

“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” TV series’ have always had a diversity problem. Not only did it take 15 years for someone of colour to finally be chosen as the lead, but throughout the seasons, there has also been a general lack of diversity in the men and women vying for the lead’s heart.

the bachelor abc
'The Bachelor' Nick Viall is joined by former bachelors on 'Good Morning America.'

Additionally, the diversity problem has translated over into the Canadian TV series, where both Bachelors and Canada’s first Bachelorette were white.

But with Lindsay now in the hot seat, it looks like things are changing. In her interview with ET, she noted that she doesn’t have a “type” when it comes to men, which could influence the casting of contestants this year.

I don't just date a specific race,” she said. “I date everyone. I'm open to everyone. I’m hoping to see a cast that reflects that as well, and I've told [producers] that.”

Also on HuffPost:

Close
A Few Beautiful Black Women Of Hollywood
of
  • Viola Davis

    WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Viola Davis poses for a photo during National Domestic Workers Alliance Honors Viola Davis And Cicely Tyson In DC at National Museum of Women in the Arts on November 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for National Domestic Workers Alliance)

  • Gabrielle Union

    MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 23: Gabrielle Union makes an appearance on behalf of Wade's World Foundation at Santa's Enchanted Forest on December 23, 2012 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

  • Kerry Washington

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 26: Kerry Washington arrives at the 24th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 26, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Estelle

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Singer Estelle arrives at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid held at The Beverly Hilton on February 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Sanaa Lathan

    NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 14: Actress Sanaa Lathan leaves the Sirius XM Studios on August 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

  • Rihanna

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Rihanna arrives at the The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Kenya Moore

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 23: Actress Kenya Moore attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Flight' at ArcLight Cinemas on October 23, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

  • Solange Knowles

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Musician Solange Knowles arrives at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

  • Janelle Monae

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Janelle Monae attends the 'Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

  • Jill Scott

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Singer Jill Scott attends the 4th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Music event at Greystone Manor Supperclub on February 6, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

  • Brandy

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Brandy attends 'Two Eleven' Album Release Party at Mister H on October 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

  • Tracee Ellis Ross

    BRENTWOOD, CA - APRIL 04: Actress Tracee Ellis Ross attends the opening of Tracy Anderson flagship studio at Tracy Anderson Flagship Studio on April 4, 2013 in Brentwood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Hudson

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives to the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Pregame Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

  • Tyra Banks

    2006 Oprah Winfrey's Legends Ball

  • Tina Turner

    SANTA BARBARA, CA - MAY 14: Recording artist Tina Turner attends Oprah Winfrey's Legends Ball at the Bacara Resort and Spa on May 14, 2005 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

  • Oprah Winfrey

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Talk show host/actress Oprah Winfrey attends 'Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream' New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on February 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations