The health benefits of caffeine are far-reaching -- as long as it’s consumed in moderate amounts, says Rania Batayneh, M.P.H., a nutritionist and owner of Essential Nutrition for You, a nutrition consulting firm. “Caffeine stimulates the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that activates an area of gray matter in the brain responsible for alertness and productivity,” she says. And because dopamine regulates mood, a cup of coffee can improve your mood, at least temporarily. As a stimulant, caffeine has also been shown to boost endurance and speed in workouts, though not all experts recommend consuming caffeine pre-workout.

The news is not all good when it comes to caffeine, however. “Caffeine is a drug, and like any other drug, it can have harmful effects when ingested in high amounts,” Batayneh cautions. “At doses of more than 500 milligrams, which is about the amount in four cups of coffee, caffeine has been found to cause nervousness, irritability, insomnia, an upset stomach, muscle tremors, and an irregular heartbeat.” Some studies have found that caffeine can reduce your bone’s ability to absorp calcium. However, an analysis at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., found that caffeine-caused bone loss mainly affects elderly woman, and that it can be offset by adding milk to your coffee. A research review published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition last year found that caffeine causes short-term blood pressure spikes, so people with high blood pressure are often advised to watch their caffeine intake.

If you do choose to partake in caffeine, moderate consumption is best. “A healthy individual should try to consume less than 300 to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, which is roughly equal to three 6-ounce cups of coffee, four cups of tea, or six cans of soda,” Batayneh says. Pregnant women and people with high blood pressure should limit their intake to 150 to 200 milligrams a day, and children should consume no more than 50 milligrams daily. “At levels higher than this,” she warns, “uncomfortable symptoms such as restlessness and irritability may develop.”

One of the surprising health benefits of caffeine has to do with stroke risk. Previously, it was thought that coffee consumption might increase your risk for stroke. But a recent study of 83,000 women published in Circulation, the journal of the American Heart Association, found that the women who drank more coffee had a slight decrease in their overall stroke risk.

Another area where the perception of caffeine is changing is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. Once thought to be a cause of ADHD, caffeine is now thought to be a potential treatment for the disease because, in moderate doses, caffeine enhances the ability to focus. Although more research on the topic is still needed, one mom made headlines last year when she announced that her second-grade son drinks coffee twice daily as an effective treatment for his ADHD -- and she pointed out that she's far from the only parent trying it.

Although many people think of zero-calorie coffee as a diet aid, research has not confirmed that coffee can boost weight loss. "Caffeine can speed up metabolism, resulting in a few more calories burned throughout the day,” Batayneh says. "But high intake of caffeine can also lead to the production of cortisol, the 'stress hormone,' which has been linked to weight gain and, of course, stress." Plus, most studies have found that the increased calorie burn from caffeine is not enough to produce real weight loss.

When it comes to choosing your sources of caffeine, our experts almost unanimously voted in favor of the natural sources of coffee and tea over the potentially dangerous amount of caffeine, sugar, and other additives in sodas and energy drinks. “Coffee and tea, in moderate doses, contain many antioxidants and a respectable amount of caffeine, offering both feelings of alertness, increased mood and long-term health benefits,” Batayneh says.

"Energy drinks, energy shots, and sodas are manufactured to provide quick boosts of energy with little nutritional benefit,” Batayneh warns. “Some energy drinks can contain as much as 70 grams of sugar -- the equivalent of 17.5 teaspoons.” Worse yet, energy drinks and shots can be dangerous because of their unnaturally high levels of caffeine combined with ingredients such as guarana (a stimulant), taurine (an amino acid that regulates energy levels and heartbeat), and ginseng (a root that is believed to increase energy). “Ingesting all of these at once can lead to caffeine toxicity, in which an irregular heartbeat, jitteriness, and irritability take over,” she adds. “These ingredients can also interact with prescription drugs and antibiotics, decreasing their effectiveness and possibly causing other harmful side effects.”