Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Marc Garneau Introduces New Passenger Bill Of Rights

 |  By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — Airlines won't be allowed to bump passengers from a flight against their will under a new passenger bill of rights introduced today by Transportation Minister Marc Garneau.

That change is part of a package of amendments to the Canada Transportation Act which also introduces new foreign ownership limits for airlines, requires railways to install voice and video recorders in locomotives and improves transparency and efficiency in the freight rail industry.

Garneau promised the bill of rights last month in the wake of widespread alarm after a United Airlines passenger was seriously injured when he was dragged from a plane in Chicago.

marc garneau
Transport Minister Marc Garneau speaks at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on May 16, 2017. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The minister earlier told airlines operating in Canada such an incident is not to happen here, but he says his goal with the new legislation is to spell out clearly that a passenger who has purchased a ticket cannot be barred from a plane just because the airline sold too many seats.

"We have all heard recent news reports of shoddy treatment of air passengers," Garneau said at a news conference. "Such incidents will not be tolerated in Canada. When Canadians buy an airline ticket, they expect the airline to keep its part of the deal."

He said there will be minimum levels of compensation for people who voluntarily agree to be bumped from a flight and if airlines can't get a volunteer, they will have to decide if they want to up the ante to persuade someone to get off.

The bill will apply to airlines flying within, into or out of Canada.

Garneau wants legislation passed by 2018

Garneau said the existing rules for compensating passengers who agree to give up a seat or whose luggage gets lost or damaged are "opaque" to the average flyer and the new rules will make things more clear and let passengers know where to go to seek compensation.

The bill will enable the government to force airlines to create clear standards of treatment and compensation for circumstances such as voluntarily giving up a seat, lost or damaged luggage, delays while sitting on the tarmac and other non-weather related issues. Parents will not be forced to pay a fee in order to sit next to their children and even musical instruments will get better treatment under new standards for transporting them by air.

Most of the details will be established through regulation after the bill is passed.

The Canadian Transportation Agency will set minimum compensation and timelines. Passengers also will not have to seek out redress themselves, with the onus on airlines to keep records of those affected by an incident and follow up with those passengers accordingly.

Garneau said he is considering what further penalties would apply if airlines do not live up to the new requirements.

He wants the new legislation in place in 2018.

"When Canadians buy an airline ticket, they expect the airline to keep its part of the deal."

Gabor Lukacs, an air passenger rights advocate, is skeptical that the transportation agency is equipped to handle any more duties as it relates to airlines. A note posted on his Facebook page says the agency received more than 500 complaints a year from airline passengers over the last three years, but the agency's enforcement actions dropped in that time.

In 2013-14 the agency acted in 230 cases, but in 2015-16 it was only 64.

Lukacs said passengers are better off taking complaints to small claims court.

Garneau said new support will be provided to help the agency handle the increased workload.

The legislation increases the cap on foreign ownership of airlines to 49 per cent from 25 per cent. Garneau already made exceptions to this rule for some new, ultra-low-cost airlines trying to establish in Canada and the legislation will change it for all airlines, except for specialty air services such as fire fighting and heli-logging.

Under the new rules, single investors will not be allowed to hold more than 25 per cent of voting interests in a single carrier and no combination of international carriers can own more than 25 per cent, either alone or as part of an affiliation.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Trudeau Government's Broken Promises (So Far)
of

  • Justin Trudeau's Liberals have kept many of the promises they made on the campaign trail but others have fallen by the wayside. Here's a look at some of the bigger election pledges abandoned by the Trudeau government (so far). (Information courtesy of The Canadian Press)

  • Electoral Reform

    Liberals pledged to usher in a new electoral system in time for the next election, guaranteeing that the 2015 vote would be the last conducted under first-past-the-post. That plan was abandoned in February 2017.

  • $10 Billion Deficits

    Run deficits of less than $10 billion in each of the first three years of the mandate, still reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio each year and balancing the books in the final year. The Liberals' inaugural budget projects deficits for at least five years, totalling $113 billion, including almost $30 billion this year alone. The government still hopes to lower the debt-to-GDP ratio over the course of the mandate. (Photo: Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau)

  • 'Revenue Neutral' Tax Break

    The tax break for middle-income earners was to be "revenue neutral,'" paid for by hiking taxes on the wealthiest one per cent. In fact, it will cost the federal treasury $1.2 billion a year.

  • Small Business Tax Cut

    Reduce the small business tax rate to nine per cent from 11 per cent. (Photo: Small Business Minister Bardish Chagger)

  • Defence Spending

    Maintain funding levels for the Canadian Armed Forces. The government pushed back $3.7 billion for new equipment to 2020. (Photo: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan)

  • That Whole Jets Thing

    Immediately scrap the planned $44-billion purchase of F-35 stealth fighter jets, launch open and transparent competition to replace the current CF-18 fighter jets and reallocate the savings to the navy. The government now proposes to buy a handful of Super Hornet aircraft as a stopgap measure.

  • Home Care Spending

    Immediately invest $3 billion over four years to improve home care. This promise is now tied to negotiations with the provinces and territories on a new health accord. (Photo: Health Minister Jane Philpott)

  • What About That Cap?

    Cap how much can be claimed through the stock option deduction on annual gains higher than $100,000.

  • Door-To-Door Mail

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's verbal promise to "restore" door-to-door home mail delivery. The government is committed only to stopping any further reduction in home delivery while it conducts a review of Canada Post's operations.

  • UP NEXT: Trudeau's Selfies

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown here taking a selfie with a child on Parliament Hill in October 2015, is no stranger to posing for a photo. Though Conservatives have given him a hard time over the practice, Trudeau says it's all about staying connected to people. Click through this gallery to see more times Trudeau indulged a request for a selfie..

  • Trudeau poses with a crowd in Bridgetown, N.S. on August 16, 2016.

  • Trudeau poses with an elder after receiving a ceremonial headdress while visiting the Tsuut'ina First Nation near Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 4, 2016.

  • Trudeau poses after a youth Q&A with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa...

  • A street party for Fete Nationale in Montreal on Friday, June 24, 2016...

  • After a group photo of parliamentarians to mark the 150th anniversary of Parliament Wednesday June 8, 2016 in Ottawa...

  • With employees of the STM maintenance centre in Montreal, Que., April 5, 2016...

  • At the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 1, 2016.

  • With a supporter at a rally in Ottawa on October 20, 2015, hours after Liberals won the federal election...

  • After he delivered remarks at the Komagata Maru Apology reception in Ottawa Wednesday May 18, 2016...

  • With members of the public on the way to his swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 4, 2015.

  • With teacher Linsdsay Stuart, from Regina, at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence in Ottawa on Thursday May 12, 2016.

  • At the Liberal Party cabinet retreat in Kananaskis, Alta., Sunday, April 24, 2016...

  • UP NEXT: Three Amigos Summit 2016

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hug as the president leaves Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama addresses Parliament in the House of Commons on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau share a laugh with U.S. President Barack Obama after his address

  • U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by children as he arrives on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama signs the guest book during a welcome ceremony after arriving on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, as Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Speaker of the Senate George Furey look on, Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the closing press conference of the North American Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Neito stand in front of Parliament Hill for a group photo during the North America Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the North American Leaders Summit at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama to the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Wednesday June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Governor General of Canada David Johnston on the tarmac upon his arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pose for a photograph along with Governor General David Johnston and his wife Sharon Johnston before attending a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto toast Governor General David Johnston at a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question as Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto listens during a Q&A with youth at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto start the day with a run across the Alexandra Bridge from Ottawa to Gatineau, Quebec on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at a dinner at Casa Loma in Toronto on Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto inspects during military ceremony in Quebec City Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto listens to the music during a ceremony in front of Canadian Governor General David Johnston, on Monday, June 27, 2016 in Quebec City.

  • Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard attend a press conference in Quebec City, Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • People protest against a visit by Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto in Quebec City, Monday, June 27, 2016.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations