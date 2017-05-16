Canada British Columbia
Edition: ca
Region: BC

Vancouver Mouse Overdoses On Heroin

 |  By Geordon Omand, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

VANCOUVER — A harm reduction group on the front line of Vancouver's overdose crisis can now include a small, furry mouse on the list of lives it has saved.

Melissa Patton was volunteering with the Overdose Prevention Society in the city's Downtown Eastside on Sunday when a woman showed up with a pet mouse, saying the animal had eaten heroin.

The animal was "pretty comatose,'' barely moving and barely breathing, she said.

"You can't really Narcan her because she's so tiny, like with an injection,'' Patton said, referring to the brand name for the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

overdose prevention society

The Overdose Prevention Society is shown in Vancouver. (Photo: Facebook/Overdose Prevention Society)

"So I just put a little Narcan on my finger and I put it on her nose and she wiped it off with her paws and was licking it.''

Patton, a pharmacy student, happened to be recovering from pneumonia so was carrying a small oxygen tank with her at the time.

"I put that on a super, super low dose and I put that against her nose as well,'' she said. "That seemed to help a little bit.''

Skin-on-skin contact is important, Patton added, so she kept the animal against her neck and provided water and protein powder through a syringe.

heroin vancouver insite
A man prepares heroin he bought on the street to be injected at the Insite safe injection clinic in Vancouver in 2011.

By the following morning the animal had made a full recovery, with replenished energy and a renewed appetite.

"Right now she really seems to like Cheerios, bananas and strawberries,'' Patton said, laughing.

Patton named the animal Snuggles after the owner said she was going in for detox treatment the following day and needed someone to look after her animal.

Volunteers see 600 clients per day

The society's co-founder, Sarah Blyth, said the incident highlights how the organization's volunteers go above and beyond to look after the approximately 600 clients they see every day.

"They're dealing with emergency situations all the time and they're just angels, really,'' she said.

Blyth said it isn't common that pets overdose but she has heard reports of some receiving naloxone after their owners have left out drugs. It is especially dangerous when children are involved, she added.

"People need to know to be careful with their drugs around children and pets,'' Blyth said. "Drugs and kids and pets are really just not good.''

"They're dealing with emergency situations all the time and they're just angels, really.''

Blyth added that it was unfortunate that it takes a mouse overdosing for the opioid crisis to make headlines, but anything that brings attention to the situation is a good thing.

In the first three months of this year, 347 people died of drug overdoses in the province, a figure significantly higher than the same period last year when health officials declared a state of emergency.

Patton said helping pets is part of how overdose-prevention sites care for people.

"What is important to the client is important to us,'' she said. "If we can take away the barriers that are going to prevent somebody from getting the help then we're going to do that.''

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Fentanyl In Metro Vancouver
of
  • September 2016

    Police in Delta, B.C. said it's a miracle that no one died after nine people overdosed within a 20-minute period on what are believed to be drugs laced with fentanyl. Emergency crews responded to a series of nearly simultaneous calls from four locations about recreational drug users who thought they were taking cocaine.

  • Hardy and Amelia Leighton

    Hardy and Amelia Leighton, both in their 30s, were found dead July 20, 2015, leaving behind their two-year-old son Magnus. Toxicology testing confirmed that the couple ingested toxic levels of fentanyl in combination with other drugs.

  • From January to May 2015, 54 deaths were linked to fentanyl. From July 7 to Aug. 7, 2015, fentanyl was detected in at least 12 deaths, said the BC Coroners Service. In 2012, there were a total of 15 deaths related to the narcotic.

  • Jack Bodie

    Jack Bodie, 17, and a 16-year-old friend were both found unconscious in a Vancouver park on Aug. 1, 2015 in a suspected fentanyl overdose. The teens were rushed to hospital where Bodie was placed on life support but he died a day later. His friend recovered and was released from hospital. Police believe the pair took fake Oxycontin.

  • Fake Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl are displayed during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more toxic than morphine.

  • The cheap synthetic opioid often added in drug labs to heroin or Oxycontin to make it more potent and fast-acting, according to police. (Pictured is a photo released by Vancouver police of packages of fentanyl which users thought were heroin.)

  • North Vancouver RCMP said they suspect the death of a 31-year-old man on July 31, 2015 is also linked to fentanyl. A relative found the man in distress and called police, but he died at the scene.

  • On Aug. 9, 2015, 16 people overdosed in Vancouver — including six in one hour — from pink heroin that police suspect was laced with fentanyl.

  • Mounties showed off equipment, pills, money and weapons seized from a counterfeit Oxycontin production facility in Burnaby in 2015. They said there was enough fentanyl pills to put 200 to 300 people's lives at risk. Riley Goodwin, 26, of Vancouver, has been charged with production and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

  • RCMP Cpl. Derek Westwick shows off seized pill making equipment during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C. on Sept. 3, 2015. Among the gear was a pill press capable of producing 18,000 tablets an hour, said police.

  • A member of the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team is framed by pill manufacturing equipment while standing in a protective suit, of the type worn when dismantling drug production facilities containing fentanyl, during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015.

  • RCMP Cpl. Derek Westwick of the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team, holds genuine Oxycontin pills, left, and seized fake Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl, right, during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015.

  • In October 2014, Vancouver police issued a warning about fentanyl masquerading as heroin. It caused more than 30 overdoses and one death that month.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations