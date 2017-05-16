ADVERTISEMENT

Just a head's up: this summer, you might see a bunch of dudes running around in pastel-coloured rompers.

Don't be alarmed. It's the RompHim (translation: romper for men). And it's working reaaaaaallllly hard to be the next great trend in male fashion.

A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

The dream to see men around the world, living their best lives in short, summer-inspired jumpsuits, typically worn by women, began in Illinois with Aced Design.

Their Kickstarter campaign shows us the frat boys of summer taking on the likes of Coachella, a Chicago Cubs baseball game and the Kentucky Derby in the one-and-done pieces.

Noting that male fashion was getting too "basic," too "runway" and too "fratty," Aced Design felt like summer '17 was its moment to shine and unleash the "revolutionary" male romper onto the world stage.

They asked: “Why wasn’t there anything out there that allowed guys to be more stylish and fun without sacrificing comfort, fit and versatility?” And as a result, the RompHim was born.

(And obviously, bottles of champagne were popped to celebrate its birth).

What's better than rocking a #romphim on your own at the #kentuckyderby? When you and your 7 closest friends #romptogether and redefine #derbyfashion. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

@fmanjoo Just me, in a RompHim, with a fidget spinner, and a grande Unicorn Latte. That's what I want the world to remember about 2017. — Myke (@MikeWehner) May 15, 2017

"Turn heads and break hearts when you take your RompHim for a spin. Is it a romper specially designed for men? Sure, but it's also so much more," the Kickstarter campaign, which has over $65,000 pledged to it, states.

Yup, the perfect uniform in which to throw back a couple of beers with the boys.

We'll miss the @heineken beer tents at #stagecoach, but not mad about the increased beer mobility. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

The most intriguing aspect of the $90 RompHim is its body positive message. The product is said to be perfect for all shapes and sizes of men.

"We offer something for everyone — and our buttoned waist tabs help you get the most flattering contours possible."

Heading into #coachellaweekend2 with our freshest new styles. Great for #pooltime, #festivalseason and everything in between. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

A contouring romper for men? It truly is 2017. And to be clear, the romper does feature a zipper fly. That's right ladies, men don't have to struggle and get fully undressed when they need to pee, they just have to unzip their fly.

MUST BE NICE.

I will kick my friends in the balls if they try to wear a RompHim around me. That's what good friends are for. — Gran Fuma aka 3BPM (@Gran_Fuma) May 15, 2017

"We promise that once you put it on, you won't wanna take this thing off," Aced Design added.

We wonder what Matt Lauer, king of the male choker, thinks about all of this.

When you’ve got the morning show at 6 and a Green Day concert at 8 pic.twitter.com/Pe1F7BVUQw — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) January 4, 2017

We mean, if he's behind one questionable male fashion trend, could he possibly be behind this one, too? We kind of hope so. He has 28 days to pledge his allegiance to the RompHim.

And if you're still hella confused like we are, we'll just leave you with this FAQ.

Noted.