OTTAWA — Interim Opposition leader Rona Ambrose begins to say good bye to life in politics this morning in Ottawa.

The longtime MP, who has led the Conservatives since they formed Opposition in 2015, will resign her seat in the House of Commons this summer.

Later Tuesday she's expected to be feted by her colleagues in Parliament during a tribute to her time in the Opposition leader's role.



Interim Conservative leader speaks to her caucus on Parliament Hill on May 3, 2017. (Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

But first she'll address a crowd of MPs and other political watchers in Ottawa for a speech on the state of the Conservative Party.

The Conservatives are in the midst of choosing a new leader and the winner will be announced on May 27 at a convention in Toronto.

Ambrose will stay on to help manage the transition before making her way into the private sector, which will include work on public policy files and possibly a book.