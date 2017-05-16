ADVERTISEMENT

Do you spend more time clicking a mouse than typing on keys at work? That seemingly harmless action could actually be creating problems in your finger tendons.

In this week's episode of The Quick Fix, Raj Suppiah, owner and physiotherapist at Foundation Physiotherapy, demonstrates three simple stretches to relieve trigger finger.

Trigger finger, known in the medical field as stenosing tenosynovitis, is when a finger gets stuck or temporarily "locked" in a crooked or bent position.

Common in women and insulin-dependent diabetics, trigger finger can happen to anyone whose hands are kept busy with repetitive activities (yes, like mouse clicking). Triggering is also common in people with rheumatoid arthritis, although it is not caused by osteoarthritis, The British Society for Surgery of the Hand explains.

Trigger finger can get better without treatment, but the longer it lasts, the more severe it can become. The exercises in the video above are great for prevention and treatment of early trigger finger, but more serious cases may require corticosteroid injections or surgery.

Aside from looking off, trigger finger can also be quite painful, but ibuprofen can help to reduce pain symptoms.

Watch the video above for more tips on treating trigger finger.