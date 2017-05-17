Edition: ca
Brandon Michael Courneyea, Air Canada Passenger, Allegedly Tries To Open Door Mid-Flight

 |  By The Canadian Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto was diverted to Orlando, Fla., after authorities say a passenger became aggressive, attacked the crew with coffee pots and tried to open a cabin door.

A federal criminal complaint says crew members and other passengers secured Brandon Michael Courneyea using zip ties.

Orlando television station WFTV reports the FBI was contacted around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said Courneyea yelled at passengers for "looking at him.''

They allege he then grabbed a coffee pot from the galley and swung it at crew members before saying it would "only take one guy to take the plane down.''

He allegedly lunged for a rear door and began pulling the lever.

Federal agents arrested Courneyea, who faces several charges. It's not clear whether he has a lawyer.

