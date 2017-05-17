Journalists Arrested At Site Of Crash That Killed 10-Year-Old

ADVERTISEMENT

HAMILTON — A 10-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle in Hamilton.

Police say the girl ran out onto the street in the community of Waterdown on Tuesday evening and was struck by a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man.

Police say witnesses tried to provide medical assistance to the girl until paramedics arrived.

She later died in hospital.

Police say the driver wasn't impaired at the time of the crash and has been co-operating with investigators.

During their investigation at the scene, Hamilton police detained a Global TV cameraman and a freelance photographer.

Thanks for the support, I have great relationships with many first responders. This was an isolated issue and I will be seeking resolution. — DR (@Media371) May 17, 2017

Troy Reeb, the senior vice-president of news for Shaw Media, posted a tweet saying the Global cameraman had been released without charge.

While we are satisfied our employee @JeremyGlobalTV was unharmed and released without charge, the incident merits further investigation. — Troy Reeb (@troyreebglobal) May 17, 2017

But he said the company is "deeply concerned'' by the circumstances surrounding the arrests and "will be following up directly with Hamilton police in the days ahead.''

