Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Liberals Giving Some Allies Overview Of Updated Defence Policy

 |  By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has been providing select allies with what officials say is a broad overview of its long-awaited defence policy update, even as Canadians wait for the specifics.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan revealed Monday that the government would release the policy update to Canadians on June 7 — after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets fellow NATO leaders next week.

But The Canadian Press has learned that Sajjan briefed counterparts from Britain, Australia and New Zealand last week on what officials described as a general overview of the policy's direction.

harjit sajjan
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan revealed that the government would release the defence policy update to Canadians on June 7. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

The briefing occurred in Copenhagen, according to the officials, where defence ministers from a number of countries were discussing the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance also provided his American counterpart, Gen. Joseph Dunford, with an overview of the new policy during a recent visit to Washington, officials said.

The officials requested anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The Opposition Conservatives had complained even before news of the briefings that U.S. officials, in particular, were getting a sneak preview of the policy before Canadians.

The complaints were in response to Sajjan and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland flying to Washington for dinner Monday with Defence Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Briefings had broad generalities: officials

Asked Tuesday about the U.S. reaction to the planned policy update, Freeland told The Canadian Press: "They're very aware and supportive of all the hard work we're doing in many places ... And they were glad to hear about our plans to strengthen Canada's role even further."

There are big stakes attached to the policy update, including billions of dollars in planned military spending and the long-term viability of the Canadian Armed Forces.

But the officials insisted the briefings only outlined the new policy in broad generalities, and that allies will find out the specifics at the same time as Canadians next month.

"They're not getting copies of the document, they're not getting a drilldown," one official said. "They're getting a broad-strokes overview of where we intend to go."

Still, the fact that some allies are getting a taste for where the Liberals intend to go with their defence policy update stands in stark contrast to the government's silence here at home.

The Liberals have provided little indication of what is actually included in the policy update, aside from general statements about taking care of military personnel and that it will be fully costed.

"Government advances foreign policy through defence, and not the other way around."

Details yet to be disclosed include whether the number of military personnel will expand or shrink, and how much money the government plans to invest in the armed forces over the short and long term.

Some have also questioned why the Liberals are waiting until after next week's NATO leaders' summit to release the review, after previously promising to unveil it before next Thursday's meeting.

In fact, the policy update had initially been promised at the beginning of the year, before Donald Trump's election as U.S. president sent the Liberals — and all of government — scurrying to figure out his priorities.

Officials maintained the government wants to set up the policy's release with a major speech by Freeland in which she will lay out Canada's broader foreign policy goals.

And they denied that the most recent delay had anything to do with waiting to see what Trump says in Brussels, where he will be attending his first NATO summit.

Trump has been pressuring other countries in the military alliance to increase their defence spending, arguing they have not been carrying their weight in NATO.

Canada's spending hovers at about one per cent of GDP, despite a NATO goal to eventually spend about two per cent of GDP.

University of Ottawa professor Roland Paris, who previously served as Trudeau's foreign policy adviser, said it makes sense to brief Canada's allies in broad terms given the country doesn't work alone.

He also said there are advantages to setting the defence policy update in a broader foreign policy perspective.

"This is not a stand-alone document," Paris said. "Government advances foreign policy through defence, and not the other way around."

With files from Alexander Panetta in Washington, D.C.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Current MPs With Military Experience (2016)
of
  • Harjit Singh Sajjan

    Party: Liberal Riding: Vancouver South, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, British Columbia Regiment; Lieutenant-Colonel, Canadian Forces; Aide de Camp, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia

  • Leona Alleslev

    Party: Liberal Riding: Aurora--Oak Ridges--Richmond Hill, Ontario Military Organization and Titles: Logistics Officer, Canadian Forces (Air Force), retiring with the rank of Captain

  • Andrew Leslie

    Party: Liberal Riding: Orléans, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Chief of Transformation, Canadian Forces; Chief of Staff, Canadian Forces (Army); Deputy Commander, International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan; Commander, Land Force Doctrine and Training System; Commander, Land Force Command; Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computer Systems, Canadian Forces; Commander, 1st Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group; Colonel, Canadian Forces (Army); Member, 1st Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery; Member, 30th Field Artillery Regiment

  • Christine Moore

    Party: NDP Riding: Abitibi--Témiscamingue, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Officer Cadet, Canadian Forces (Army), and Corporal, 52nd Field Ambulance

  • Erin O'Toole

    Party: Conservative Riding: Durham, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Forces; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 8 Wing (Trenton, Ontario); Air Navigator, Royal Canadian Air Force 17 Wing (Winnipeg, Manitoba); Captain, Royal Canadian Air Force 423 Squadron (Shearwater, Nova Scotia); Training Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 406 Squadron (Reserve)

  • Alupa Clarke

    Party: Conservative Riding: Beauport--Limoilou, Quebec Military Organization and Past Title: Master Bombardier, 6th Field Artillery Brigade

  • Michel Boudrias

    Party: Bloc Quebecois Riding: Terrebonne, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Infantry Officer, Royal 22e Régiment

  • Pierre Paul-Hus

    Party: Conservative Riding: Charlesbourg--Haute-Saint-Charles, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, Regiment de la Chaudière, and Officer, Canadian Forces (Reserve)

  • Stephen Fuhr

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kelowna--Lake Country, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Flight Commander, Canadian Forces Instrument Check Pilot School; Officer, 2nd Canadian Forces Flight Training School; Major, 1st Canadian Air Division; Flight instructor, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Marc Garneau

    Party: Liberal Riding: Westmount--Ville-Marie, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Captain, Canadian Forces (Navy) and Combat Systems Engineer, Canadian Forces (Navy)

  • Robert-Falcon Ouellette

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg Centre, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Petty Officer 2nd class, Royal Canadian Navy; Sergeant-at-Arms, 5th Valcartier Field Ambulance, Member, Canadian Forces (Navy Reserve)

  • Kevin Lamoureux

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg North, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Air Traffic Controller, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Karen McCrimmon

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kanata--Carleton, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Lieutenant-Colonel, 429 Transport Squadron; Air Navigator, Canadian Forces (Air Force); Member, Windsor Regiment (RCAC) and Royal Canadian Army Cadets

  • Dan Ruimy

    Party: Liberal Riding: Pitt Meadows--Maple Ridge, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Army Reserve Force

  • Marc Miller

    Party: Liberal Riding: Ville-Marie--Le Sud-Ouest--Île-des-Soeurs, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commander, Canadian Infantry

  • Ramesh Sangha

    Party: Liberal Riding: Brampton Centre, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Indian Air Force

  • UP NEXT: Unseen Sides Of The Afghan War

  • Check out a selection of photographs from Razistan below showing the unseen sides of the war. Mussa Ahmadi, an 18-year-old heroin addict in Kabul. Photo: Sandra Calligaro

  • A refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul. Photo: Jonte Wentzel

  • Outdoor school for children in eastern Afghanistan. Photo: Jacob Simkin

  • Afghan National Army recruits on a night-time training exercise. Photo: Joel van Houdt

  • Fahim Bash rehearses in his studio in Kabul's musicians' neighborhood on Koche Kharabat Road. Photo: Lorenzo Tugnoli

  • Audience members at Afghan Star, a popular Afghan television show. Photo: John Wendle

  • A Pashtun man and his wife visit the doctor. Photo: Mikhail Galustov

  • Soldier in a sandstorm in Northern Afghanistan. Photo: Joel van Houdt

  • The cast and crew of the production "Doste" film a scene on the outskirts of Kabul. Photo: Jonathan Saruk/Getty Images

  • An Afghan commando on patrol in Helmand Province. Photo: Pieter ten Hoopen

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations