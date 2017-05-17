Edition: ca
Region: ALL

William Liddiard's Omni-Directional Tires Could Change The Way You Parallel Park

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Drivers can generally be broken down into two categories: those who can parallel park and those who can't.

For those who fall into the latter, this Canadian creation is for you.


London, Ont.'s William Liddiard has designed a set of omni-directional tires that, once installed on a vehicle, allow it to glide from side to side.

Meaning you can pull up to a curbside parking spot and just drive in sideways. DRIVE. IN. SIDEWAYS.

Liddiard's Wheels, as they are called, are only a prototype at this point, but he told the London Free Press last year that he hopes to sell his design to a big company.

And while omni-directional tires have been around for decades, he claims his version can hold more weight, and unlike existing models, they require no special modifications during installation — they simply bolt onto the car's tire frame.

(You can watch this game-changing vehicular wizardry in the video above.)

"They are stronger, faster, and more accurately controlled than prior art. They can take a beating," Liddiard wrote on his YouTube channel.

Watch Liddiard’s explainer video on how the wheels work:


Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
10 Inventions For Everyday Dilemmas
of
  • One-Handed Zip

    Having to put your flat white or iPhone down while you fasten your coat up can be a real pain. Luckily, MagZip has come up with a (single-)handy solution. Magnets enable the two halves of the zip to clip together unassisted so all you have to do is the easy bit.

  • The 'Choose Your Toast Shade' Toaster

    When it comes to toast, we all have very specific ideas about what we like and what we don't. Some prefer theirs pale and golden, others prefer it just short of charred. Now, thanks to the Hue Toaster you can choose your exact shade to guarantee the perfect slice of toast every time. Where's the fun in that though?

  • Smart Trash Can

    If this scrunched up piece of paper lands in the bin, it's going to be a good day. Let's face it, we've all wasted time at work playing the 'waste-paper basket challenge'. Now with the Smart Trash Can, luck will always be on your side. The robotic bin, which moves autonomously to catch your rubbish picked up an Excellence Award at this years Japan Media Arts Festival.

  • Double-Ended Peanut Butter Jar

    Getting close to the bottom of the peanut butter jar but haven't got time to nip to Waitrose before breakfast? This dual-lidded jar enables you to flip it upside down and start again from the bottom so you don't miss a single scraping. Creator, Sherwood Forlee says: “This jar is useful for more than just peanut butter. Use it for almond butter, cashew butter, pistachio butter, macadamia butter, hazelnut butter." Well, that's your nut butter collection covered then.

  • Wearable Vibrating GPS

    Sick of listening to the patronising voice of your GPS? The world's first map-free, voice-free GPS system that uses sensors and vibrations to enable drivers to 'feel' their way to their destination could one day be a reality. Lynette Jones, a senior research scientist in MIT's Department of Mechanical Engineering has been studying the effect of vibrations on the skin, using a belt containing small motors, similar to those used for mobile phone vibrations. As well as indicating which direction to take, the intensity of the vibrations could denote when the driver needs to speed up or slow down.

  • Washing Up Gloves With Detergent Dispenser

    Fed up of washing pots that aren't dishwasher safe? Luckily, help could be at hand soon in the shape of Sq-easyGlove washing up gloves with built in cleaning pads and washing-up liquid dispenser - because we all know what a pain it can be having to squeeze out some washing-up liquid and pick up a sponge.

  • 3D Doodler Pen

    Sit there doodling while you're on the phone? The humble BIC biro just doesn't cut the mustard, anymore. The world's first 3D drawing pen enables you to bring your scribbles to life and create 3-dimensional images. The 3Doodler was launched via Kickstarter. Although not yet ready to go mass market, the pens are available on pre-order at the 3Doodler website.

  • Emotion Sensing Robo-Bunny

    Pets are cute and good for cuddles but then there's the small matter of having to look after them, not to mention what to do with them when you want to swan off on holiday. This is where robo-pets come in. A robo-bunny developed at the University of British Columbia can mediate its users' emotions, calming them down or cheering them up by leading them through deep-breathing exercises, for example. The robo-bunny also has a pulse and can stiffen or relax its ears. At present, robo-bunny owners would need to be wired up to biometric sensors for the rabbit to sense the user's emotional state and react.

  • Cat Simulator

    Since the advent of YouTube cats have become the celebrities of the animal kingdom in the First World. So much so that watching them fall off plasma screens and play with iPads is no longer enough to satisfy our feline fetish. Now, with the new Cat Simulator game you can actually be a cat (well, virtually) - chasing other cats, climbing trees...

  • Mind-Reading Lamp

    If you have one of those touch sensitive lamps at home that doesn't require a switch then you may be interested to hear scientists have taken it a step further. Studies at the Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research (PEAR) Laboratory have found that the mind has the subtle capacity to influence the output of devices. The Mind Lamp is an ambient LED lamp. Research suggests that thanks to something to with "quantum-scale probabilistic events", your mind may be able to affect the colours that the Mind Lamp displays. We hope their next project will be using similar technology to help our partners pick up on our moods without us having to spell it out.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations