Smiling Is Making You Look Old, According To New, Sad, Research

Victoria Beckham might be on to something.

The 43-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer is known for never smiling for fear of looking "a little daft" in paparazzi photos, but researchers say if you crack a smile, you'll also create cracks in your skin.

According to Melvyn Goodale, co-author of a new study and director of the Brain and Mind Institute at the University of Western Ontario, people who smile in photos tend to look two years older than people with a straight face.


Goodale says the reason is simple: when people smile, their grin forms wrinkles around the mouth and eyes while a straight face keeps the skin looking smooth.

The study also found that people who made a surprised expression tended to look the youngest.

"The striking thing was that when we asked participants afterwards about their perceptions, they erroneously recalled that they had identified smiling faces as the youngest ones," Goodale noted. "They were completely blind to the fact they had 'aged' the happy-looking faces. Their perceptions and their beliefs were polar opposites."

So there you have it — even though you think smiling makes you look young, science (and Posh Spice) says it does the opposite, and that's nothing to smile about.

  • Emma Watson

    The 24-year-old told The Sunday Times.

  • Blake Lively

    The 26-year-old talked aging with Elle France, admitting she won't resort to cosmetic surgery to make herself appear younger.

  • Olivia Wilde

    Wilde shared her tips to turning 30 (and being awesome) with Glamour magazine.

  • Beyonce

    Beyonce opened up about turning 30 in Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2011.

  • Ellen DeGeneres

    The 56-year-old told Good Housekeeping that age shouldn't determine your life (or your sense of humor).

  • Jennifer Lawrence

    For JLaw, it's not the wrinkles she's worried about. The now 23-year-old told Elle's December 2012 issue that she's looking forward to maturing ... one day.

  • Halle Berry

    Berry, 47, told InStyle's November 2012 issue that she's embracing aging.

  • Cameron Diaz

    Diaz gushed to Esquire UK about turning 40.

  • Michelle Williams

    Williams has loved being in her 30s, telling Vogue magazine, "I don’t feel as shy or nervous or self-conscious."

  • Amber Valletta

    The 40-year-old told Allure that aging has improved her way of life. "I feel like there's a lot of wisdom and strength that comes from getting older."

  • Diane Keaton

    The 68-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter that she embraces age as it comes.

