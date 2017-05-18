Canada Alberta
Alberta Progressive Conservatives, Wildrose Strike Tentative Deal To Merge: Sources

 |  By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press
EDMONTON — Alberta's two right-centre parties have struck a tentative deal to merge, sources tell The Canadian Press.

The two party leaders — Brian Jean of the Wildrose and Jason Kenney of the Progressive Conservatives — are expected to speak to the deal at a news conference later Thursday.

The deal would still have to be approved by a majority of members in both parties. The Wildrose has previously said it will need 75 per cent or more of its members to OK the deal while the Progressive Conservatives say they will require a simple majority of 50 per cent plus one.

A group comprised of representatives of both parties has been meeting for the last two months to hammer out the deal.

Alberta Progressive Conservative Leader Jason Kenney won the party's leadership in March on a platform to merge with the Wildrose. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

Kenney won the PC party leadership in March on a platform to merge, and both Kenney and Jean have said they'll run for the leadership of a consolidated party.

Both sides have said they need to work quickly to get a united party up and running with candidates, an executive, and constituency boards in time for the next election.

By law, the next election must be held sometime in the spring of 2019.

Premier Rachel Notley has the option to call the election earlier if she believes circumstances warrant, but has stressed she plans to follow the law.

The Wildrose and the Progressive Conservatives must also work out money issues because elections officials say any two parties that merge cannot take their assets with them.

Kenney has argued vote splitting in the 2015 election set back both parties and helped the NDP win, particularly in the key battleground of Calgary. He has said a merger is a natural evolution of two like-minded, free-enterprise parties.

But some Progressive Conservatives, including board members, have left the party in recent weeks saying that they fear it's becoming less progressive and adopting a more socially conservative position akin to the Wildrose.

Merger would end more than a decade of drama

Kenney himself fuelled those fears in late March when he said he favoured schools telling parents if their child joins a gay-straight alliance. Critics say telling parents could effectively ``out'' a child before he or she is ready and put them at risk of harm or ostracism.

Any merger would end more than a decade of drama and acrimony.

The Wildrose emerged about a decade ago, founded by conservatives who felt alienated from then-premier Ed Stelmach's PC government.

The fortunes of both parties have since waxed and waned, usually at the other's expense.

PC members Rob Anderson and Heather Forsyth bolted to the Wildrose benches under Stelmach in early 2010, hastening his demise as PC leader a year later. In late 2014, then-Wildrose leader Danielle Smith led a massive floor cross of most of her caucus — including Anderson — to the government benches under then-PC premier Jim Prentice.

The move backfired. The Wildrose rallied under Jean to win 21 seats in the 2015 election and retain its status as official Opposition.

The PCs finished third, with 10 seats, and none of the Wildrose floor crossers made it back to the house.

Prentice quit politics and the election loss led the party to a reappraisal of its mission and ultimately to the March election of Kenney.

