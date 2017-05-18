Cannes 2017: All The Photos From The Glamorous French Film Festival
Lights! Camera! Cannes!
The 2017 Cannes Film Festival kicked off in the south of France on Wednesday (May 17), and to celebrate the prestigious event's 70th anniversary, our favourite celebrities and style stars showed up on the red carpet looking extra glamorous.
From Bella Hadid proving she's still the queen of Cannes in a strapless pink gown by Alexandre Vauthier (flashback: remember her red satin fabric, plunging neckline, super skimpy halter strap, ultra-low back and, of course, the slit of slits, custom Alexandre Vauthier gown [that was quite possibly the sexiest dress of all time] from the 2016 Cannes festival? Yeah, we're still not over it) to young Hollywood starlets like Elle Fanning and Lily-Rose Depp dazzling for the photogs on day one of the event, you bet we're in for another very fashionable 10 days.
No really, we're not over it.
Haute couture plus award-winning films? What more could you want!
For all the 2017 Cannes red carpet looks, check out the slideshow below!
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Will Smith and Jessica Chastain attend the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Fan Bingbing during the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Hailey Baldwin attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Lily-Rose Depp poses for a photo at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant via Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actresses Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore attends the 'Wonderstruck' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Julianne Moore attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Emily Ratajkowski at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Un Certain Regard jury president Uma Thurman attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Susan Sarandon attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Bella Hadid at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Elle Fanning attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: T.J. Miller and Kate Gorney attend the 'Wonderstruck' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Amber Valletta attends the 'Wonderstruck' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Marion Cotillard at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Naomie Harris attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Eva Herzigova attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes; France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Hofit Golan at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Michelle Yeoh at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Deepika Padukone attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes; France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Chompoo Araya attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Daria Strokouz attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Singer Li Yuchun attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Barbara Meier attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Sveva Alviti attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Clotilde Courau attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Elsa Zylberstein attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Frederique Bel attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Lara Lieto (R) and Adrien Brody attend the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Victoria Abril at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Robin Wright at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Mallika Sherawat at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Coco Konig at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Rossy de Palma attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Portuguese model Sara Sampaio poses as she arrives on May 17, 2017 for the screening of the film 'Ismael's Ghosts' (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Victoria Bonya attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)