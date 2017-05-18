Canada Style
Cannes 2017: All The Photos From The Glamorous French Film Festival

Lights! Camera! Cannes!

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival kicked off in the south of France on Wednesday (May 17), and to celebrate the prestigious event's 70th anniversary, our favourite celebrities and style stars showed up on the red carpet looking extra glamorous.

From Bella Hadid proving she's still the queen of Cannes in a strapless pink gown by Alexandre Vauthier (flashback: remember her red satin fabric, plunging neckline, super skimpy halter strap, ultra-low back and, of course, the slit of slits, custom Alexandre Vauthier gown [that was quite possibly the sexiest dress of all time] from the 2016 Cannes festival? Yeah, we're still not over it) to young Hollywood starlets like Elle Fanning and Lily-Rose Depp dazzling for the photogs on day one of the event, you bet we're in for another very fashionable 10 days.

No really, we're not over it.

bella hadid cannes

Haute couture plus award-winning films? What more could you want!

For all the 2017 Cannes red carpet looks, check out the slideshow below!

  • Will Smith and Jessica Chastain

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Will Smith and Jessica Chastain attend the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Fan Bingbing

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Fan Bingbing during the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Hailey Baldwin

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Hailey Baldwin attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

  • Lily-Rose Depp

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Lily-Rose Depp poses for a photo at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant via Getty Images)

  • Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actresses Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore attends the 'Wonderstruck' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • Julianne Moore

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Julianne Moore attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Emily Ratajkowski

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Emily Ratajkowski at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

  • Uma Thurman

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Un Certain Regard jury president Uma Thurman attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Susan Sarandon

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Susan Sarandon attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Bella Hadid

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Bella Hadid at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

  • Elle Fanning

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Elle Fanning attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Kate Gorney and T.J. Miller

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: T.J. Miller and Kate Gorney attend the 'Wonderstruck' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

  • Amber Valletta

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Amber Valletta attends the 'Wonderstruck' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

  • Marion Cotillard

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Marion Cotillard at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

  • Naomie Harris

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Naomie Harris attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Eva Herzigova

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Eva Herzigova attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes; France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)

  • Charlotte Gainsbourg

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Hofit Golan

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Hofit Golan at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

  • Michelle Yeoh

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Michelle Yeoh at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

  • Deepika Padukone

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Deepika Padukone attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes; France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)

  • Chompoo Araya

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Chompoo Araya attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Daria Strokouz

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Daria Strokouz attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Li Yuchun

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Singer Li Yuchun attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Barbara Meier

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Barbara Meier attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Sveva Alviti

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Sveva Alviti attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Clotilde Courau

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Clotilde Courau attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Elsa Zylberstein

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Elsa Zylberstein attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Frederique Bel

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Frederique Bel attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Lara Lieto (R) and Adrien Brody attend the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Victoria Abril

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Victoria Abril at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

  • Robin Wright

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Robin Wright at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

  • Mallika Sherawat

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Mallika Sherawat at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

  • Coco Konig

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Coco Konig at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

  • Rossy de Palma

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Actress Rossy de Palma attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

  • Sara Sampaio

    Portuguese model Sara Sampaio poses as she arrives on May 17, 2017 for the screening of the film 'Ismael's Ghosts' (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Victoria Bonya

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Victoria Bonya attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Conversations