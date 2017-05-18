ADVERTISEMENT

Lights! Camera! Cannes!

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival kicked off in the south of France on Wednesday (May 17), and to celebrate the prestigious event's 70th anniversary, our favourite celebrities and style stars showed up on the red carpet looking extra glamorous.

From Bella Hadid proving she's still the queen of Cannes in a strapless pink gown by Alexandre Vauthier (flashback: remember her red satin fabric, plunging neckline, super skimpy halter strap, ultra-low back and, of course, the slit of slits, custom Alexandre Vauthier gown [that was quite possibly the sexiest dress of all time] from the 2016 Cannes festival? Yeah, we're still not over it) to young Hollywood starlets like Elle Fanning and Lily-Rose Depp dazzling for the photogs on day one of the event, you bet we're in for another very fashionable 10 days.

No really, we're not over it.

Haute couture plus award-winning films? What more could you want!

For all the 2017 Cannes red carpet looks, check out the slideshow below!