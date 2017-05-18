Canada Living
Author Kelly Williams Brown On How To Be Kind When Other People Aren't

When it seems like the world is falling apart and every piece of news you read is just straight up sad, it can be hard to stay positive.

Don't try to deny the fact that shade is thrown around these days like confetti. You, a young adult in this questionable world, are just trying to get by and have a nice time in the process. But people are haters. Mean guy at the coffee shop, mean woman at the gym, mean hangry people at work. Mean, mean, mean humans everywhere.

So how can you stay compassionate and considerate when others are killing your vibe? It's a hard question to answer, right?

That's why we got Kelly Williams Brown, author of what should be every adult's bible, "Adulting: How to Become a Grown-up in 468 Easy(ish) Steps" and "Gracious: How to Embody the Qualities of Charm, Tact, and Etiquette," to give us her top three tips on how to be kind in a world where A LOT of people are dicks jerks.


"But wait! Why should I be kind?" you're asking us. Well, good sir/madame, when you go out into the world with an intention of being gracious (which Kelly says is being present to the humans around you), you will be treated the same way. Recognize everyone's desire to be seen and noticed (so yes, get off your phone), because as Kelly says, goodness is what we want people to have.

Check out Kelly's tips below!

#1 Jerks are like jellyfish

"My friend thinks of mean people as jellyfish, just sort of floating around stinging people," the New York Times-bestselling author told HuffPost Canada. "You can't reason with a jellyfish ... that's when you just have to be like, 'she's a jellyfish! That's what she does.' Think of yourself as a non-stick pan."


#2 It's all about context


One of Kelly's friends gave a great tip on dealing with a hater: "It's always really important to remember I have no idea where that person is coming from and that could be in the last 20 minutes or the last 20 years." At the end of the day, it's important to be kind to people, especially when you don't feel like it, because having the satisfaction to just walk away from a situation where you don't know a person's story and where they're coming from with their anger, is a very good skill.


#3 Keep insults to yourself

"Here's the beauty about thoughts," Kelly tells us. "You can have them and you probably don't necessarily control them." That urge to be rude to someone back? Kelly says take a pause before you do something you'll regret. If you really feel the need to insult someone, do it in your head. All you are in your life are your choices, so choose to be nice.

For more marvelous and kind tips from Kelly Williams Brown, check out the video above!

  • Attentiveness

    "To be attentive and notice when someone could use a helping hand or kind word takes us back to the first key to kindness: being aware. If we are to make a difference in the lives of others, we must become conscious and open our spiritual eyes. Having an attentive heart can be as simple as noticing a pedestrian trying to cross the street or seeing a neighbor struggling with groceries. Using our radar and continually scanning for those who require our assistance gives us countless opportunities to be kind. "However, with so much need in the world, it's necessary to create boundaries and know our limits - it's unrealistic to think that we can help every single person on our path. But if we can heighten our instinctive heart-sense a little more each day, not only will we become more aware of what we can do for others, we'll also experience one of life's greatest gifts: the joy of service. "Take a few moments today and intentionally look for occasions to be kind. You can do so at work, in traffic, or when you're walking down the street. As the Dalai Lama once said, 'Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.' The chances are endless."

  • Authenticity

    "Nobody likes a phony. When you offer a kind act, the recipient will almost always know if you're being genuine or not. If your intent is to be liked, or you're a chronic approval seeker, your actions will most certainly come across as insincere and be rejected. Kindness should never be forced or seem like extra effort. If it doesn't come naturally, this can actually backfire and cause the other person to feel uncomfortable. To be authentic, on the other hand, is to connect with your true essence. "This is a vital step toward delivering kindness - you must first instill trust and confidence in the recipient. When people have faith in you, they make a shift from resistance to acceptance. And when you're genuine and give off the energy of being reliable, you won't just find that your acts of kindness are being welcomed, you'll also attract new friends and wonderful opportunities. in my life."

  • Charity

    "Unlike simply being nice, kindness has no attachments, has no conditions, and is completely selfless. Whenever we expect to receive something back from a benevolent gesture, this shows us that the effort wasn't from the heart. It was only our ego's attempt to gain some form of recognition. We'd be wise to avoid even the slightest desire for a thank-you or praise, since kindness is its own reward and should be left at that. If we have expectations and fantasies about an individual's reaction, more times than not we're setting ourselves up for disappointment. "At one point, I would anticipate a gush of love and commendation whenever I did something for another person. What a mistake. I went on like this for quite some time before I finally realised the truth about unconditional giving: it's not about me! I came to understand that kindness meant doing what's best for the person before me, detaching from the out- come, and removing myself from the equation."

  • Compassion

    "When we sincerely empathise, we often see suffering through the eyes of another person (or any living being). This is the state when our heart breaks but then opens as we're moved by love and inspired to take action. The Buddha taught us: 'Compassion is that which makes the heart of the good move at the pain of others.' "In a world so full of oppression and suffering, we have countless opportunities to show compassion each day. It can be delivered by preparing a warm meal for a homeless person, or we may simply be willing to send out loving energy in the form of a prayer or a silent blessing. The beauty of compassion is that we don't need special skills or qualifications to help others; all we need is our unconditionally loving heart."

  • Enthusiasm

    "An enthusiastic heart displays limitless energy and passion. For an act of kindness to be effective (and believable), we need to have enthusiasm. Slow, lethargic tonality and weak body language clearly send the message that we're really not into the act . . . but we'll help anyway. "This, of course, isn't authentic kindness and simply comes across as obligation or, even worse, helping out of a sense of guilt. When we're enthusiastic, however, we're showing people that we really care about them and genuinely want to offer assistance. Bringing this passion into any situation sparks excitement and is extremely contagious. "Your enthusiastic heart can quickly shift a person who's feeling discouraged into a new mind-set of optimism and hope."

  • Gratitude

    "A grateful life is a generous one, and there are two purposes to this seventh element. The first is that a grateful heart serves us personally, because a life that's filled with gratitude is one that's filled with contentment and happiness. People with grateful hearts are always focusing on their blessings, seeing the abundance in their lives, and knowing that they can always share with others because they have so much. These are the individuals who give thanks for even the smallest things and rarely find anything to complain about. "The second part of living gratefully is letting others know just how much we appreciate them and that they are important in our lives. Too often we take people for granted and forget to say, 'Thank you' or let them know how enriched our lives are because of them. Obviously, we need to give this gift to family members and friends, but we should also consider showing gratitude to everyone we interact with - including cab drivers, garbage collectors, and the teachers who work so diligently to give our children the best education possible. "Perhaps one of the most important acts of kindness that we can extend to these people is a sincere expression of how thankful we are for what they do. This offering not only energises and gives the recipient a deep feeling of purpose, it also causes our own hearts to swell in gratitude."

  • Confidence

    "The first is the ripple effect that your caring nature will have on those around you. As you begin to perform acts of kindness on a regular basis, you'll notice that, in addition to bringing hope to the world and creating your own personal happiness, you're also inspiring others to 'pass it on.' Kindness is extremely contagious and triggers more of the same type of energy. The individual you're being kind to and even the observer of an altruistic act, will find him - or herself motivated to go out and do something for someone else. This can inspire one kindhearted deed after another, causing a ripple effect and changing numerous lives. "The other feature of an inspirational heart is that it encourages people when they need a boost in confidence or the assurance that everything will be okay. Cheering on a child stepping onto a baseball field for the very first time, or, in more critical situations, supporting a friend who has been given upsetting news about his or her health, can be a powerful act of kindness. There are times in life when we all need inspiring words or a shoulder to lean on. "Be that source of strength for others, and then when life hands you a challenge, you'll no doubt find someone there for you as well."

  • Courage

    "Kindness takes tremendous courage. It can vary from smiling at a stranger and saying 'Hello' to, in extreme cases, being called upon to swoop in and save the day like a superhero. The key to courageous living begins by acting from our heart and getting out of our analytical mind, where fearful thoughts reside."

Conversations