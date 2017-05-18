Edition: ca
Region: ALL

La Loche School Gunman Planned To 'Shoot The F---ing Kids,' Court Hears

 |  By Jennifer Graham, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A teen gunman who killed four people at a home and in a school in northern Saskatchewan told police he had regrets about the shooting.

Dayne and Drayden Fontaine were killed at their house in La Loche in January 2016 before the shooter went to the high school, where he killed a teacher and a teacher's aide.

The teen was asked in a videotaped police interview, which was played at his sentencing hearing Thursday, how he felt when he thought about killing the two brothers.

"I didn't plan to shoot them, man. I already told you. They weren't part of the plan," he said, crying, in the video.

la loche school
Members of the RCMP stand outside the La Loche Community School in La Loche, Sask. Monday, Jan. 25, 2016.(Photo: Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The officer asked him what the plan was.

"Go to the school and shoot the f---ing kids," said the teen.

The teen was also asked what he would say to Dayne and Drayden now.

"Tell them that I'm sorry, man."

The teen has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

"Go to the school and shoot the f---ing kids."

The sentencing hearing is to determine if the teen, who can't be named because he was just shy of his 18th birthday at the time, should be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

Court has heard that Dayne Fontaine was shot 11 times — twice in the head — and Drayden was shot twice, including in the back of the head.

The boys' mother, Alicia Fontaine, told court in Meadow Lake, Sask., that the teen gunman called her two days after the shooting to apologize.

"I may be angry, but I'm not angry at him," Fontaine said.

"I talked to him. He was crying. I forgave him. You can forgive, but you'll never forget."

"It is true, my whole world is gone, but I know my babies are in a place where there is no pain."

If it were up to her, Fontaine said, she would not press charges in the deaths of her sons.

"It is true, my whole world is gone, but I know my babies are in a place where there is no pain," she said. "I have forgiven you."

The shooter's mother said the family has also forgiven her son for "this horrible crime."

"I was in shock like everyone else," she told court. "I never knew this was going to happen."

la loche
La Loche Community School was the site of a deadly shooting in 2016. (Photo: CP)

The teen's mother said she feels guilty, although she knows the shooting wasn't her fault.

"I am not a bad mother or person. If I knew and seen the signs that he was struggling in life, I could have stopped all of this from happening," she said.

"Sometimes, as parents, we are unaware of the struggles that our children have."

Video surveillance from the school shows the teen walking and running through hallways firing a shotgun. Teacher Adam Wood and teacher's aide Marie Janvier were killed and seven others were hurt.

Wanted to hurt 'teachers and students'

In the police interview, the teen is asked who he was targeting when he went into the school.

"Nobody," he replied.

The officer asked the teen who he was looking for when he was trying to open doors.

"Teachers and students," he said.

The defence has said there is no simple reason behind the shooting and little about the motive has been made clear so far.

Earlier in the interview, the shooter said he never felt bullied. The officer also asked the teen if he felt the school had "wronged" him.

"Not really," he said. "I don't think so, no."

Also on HuffPost:

Close
La Loche Mass Shooting
of
  • La Loche, Sask., School Shooting

    On Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, the small northern community of La Loche, Sask., was sent reeling after a mass shooting.

  • La Loche

    La Loche is home to 3,000 people, many of whom are members of the Dene First Nation. The community is located on the eastern shore of Lac La Loche in the northern boreal forest.

  • The Shooting

    On Friday, Jan. 22, two brothers, Dayne and Drayden Fontaine, were shot at a home on the 300 block of Dene Crescent. There is a chilling exchange between friends chatting online. "Just killed 2 ppl,'' a young man writes to his friends. "Bout to shoot ip the school.''

  • Drayden and Dayne Fontaine.

    Drayden, 17, and Dayne, 13, were "quiet kids, loving kids," their uncle Don Herman told CBC News. The grandfather of the two teens told the Saskatoon Star Phoenix that he can't believe his "two babies" are dead. "They were my best friends." The pair were later buried side by side at the local cemetery. The mother to both boys, Alicia Fontaine, posted about her grief on Facebook after the shooting. "My heart shattered into a million pieces,'' she wrote. "So sad I don't have no more babies.''

  • La Loche Community School

    Around 1 p.m., the shooter moved to the school, where he opened fire. Police begin receiving calls from frantic students and teachers who say there is a shooter in the high school. Students, just returning from lunch, flee for their lives. Some run for the doors, others hide in classrooms and in gym dressing rooms. Officers apprehended him in under 10 minutes, but not before two staff members were killed, and seven others injured.

  • Jan. 22, between 1:08 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. — Police arrive at the school. Officers see the outside door has been shot. They see a shooter inside and chase him deeper into the school. Jan. 22, 1:15 p.m. — Police challenge the shooter and he surrenders without negotiation or incident. Officers find nine people shot. Teacher's aide Marie Janvier, 21, dies at the school. Teacher Adam Wood, 35, is rushed to hospital, but cannot be saved.

  • Marie Janvier

    Marie Janvier was a 21-year-old teacher's aide at the school. She was killed in the shooting. Ashton Lemaigre, said Janvier loved her new job. He says she was kind and patient with children and talked about getting her teaching degree someday. "The kids loved having her around,'' Lemaigre said. "When we were out and about kids would say 'Hi.' They would just come running to her. And she was just a friend to everybody.''

  • Adam Wood

    Adam Wood, 35, had moved to the town in September from Uxbridge, Ont., to teach at the school. Wood died in the attack. His family in Ontario said in a statement that Wood was an adventurer with a passion for life who made people laugh until their stomachs hurt. "Adam had just begun his teaching career in La Loche last September and was enjoying his time,'' the statement reads. "He was always up for a good challenge and lived each day joyously.''

  • Charges Laid

    A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged on Saturday, Jan. 23, with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder and one count unauthorized possession of a firearm. "It's a very sad and difficult time and no words will take away the pain and sorrow of what's happened," RCMP Supt. Grant St. Germaine said in a press conference.

  • A Community In Mourning

    Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall promised that necessary crisis support and counselling services would be provided to the community. "My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims, their families and friends and all the people of the community," Wall wrote on Facebook.

  • Trudeau Visits

    Jan. 29 — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits La Loche. He assures the community that his government will offer support for years to come.

  • Back To School

    Feb. 26 — Students return to the high school after changes are made, including added security and counsellors.

  • Guilty Plea

    Oct. 28 — The accused, who has turned 18, pleads guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder. The Crown says it wants him sentenced as an adult. Two weeks are set aside for a sentencing hearing in May and June.

  • Abandoned

    Jan. 9, 2017 — Greg Hatch, principal of the La Loche high school, says students and staff are still suffering and feel they've been abandoned to deal with the trauma alone.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations