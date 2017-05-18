ADVERTISEMENT

MEXICO CITY — Mexican aviation authorities say a private jet has crashed near the airport of Toluca, killing two people on board.



The Toluca International Airport says in a statement that the Learjet 25B owned by Aerotransportes Huitzilin went down shortly after takeoff Wednesday afternoon.

A captain and co-pilot were the only two people on the plane. Both died.

Fatal business jet crash being reported by local media. Reports say it's a Learjet. Near Toluca Airport, west of Mexico City, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/6NuahsP2jV — Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) May 17, 2017

The crash took place about 200 yards (meters) outside the airport's perimeter fence.

Authorities said they were investigating and airport operations were not affected.

The airport is about 30 kilometres west of the outskirts of Mexico City.