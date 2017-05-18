Edition: ca
Toluca Airport Plane Crash Leaves 2 Dead

MEXICO CITY — Mexican aviation authorities say a private jet has crashed near the airport of Toluca, killing two people on board.

The Toluca International Airport says in a statement that the Learjet 25B owned by Aerotransportes Huitzilin went down shortly after takeoff Wednesday afternoon.

A captain and co-pilot were the only two people on the plane. Both died.

The crash took place about 200 yards (meters) outside the airport's perimeter fence.

Authorities said they were investigating and airport operations were not affected.

The airport is about 30 kilometres west of the outskirts of Mexico City.

Conversations