Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Trudeau: On Softwood Lumber, Americans Are Wrong Again

 |  By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — A made-in-Canada solution to help softwood producers and workers weather the storm of U.S. duties has been delayed at least until the end of May.

It has been almost a month since the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped import duties of three to 24 per cent on Canadian softwood, arguing Canada unfairly subsidizes its industry by keeping the price of logging artificially low.

Cabinet discussed a package of options for up to $1 billion in aid for the softwood industry earlier this week, but negotiations with industry and provincial governments are still underway.

justin trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 13, 2017. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

A source with knowledge of the negotiations says Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr had hoped to have the plan ready to present publicly by the end of this week, but things didn't quite come together in time.

The House of Commons is off next week for a break week, which means the earliest cabinet can discuss and finalize the plan now is May 30.

Multiple sources say there were meetings at the provincial level to discuss the package options this past week. A Quebec source told the Canadian Press the government was reluctant at first to do any kind of aid package, but has since changed its mind.

Quebec and Ontario have been pressing Ottawa to get loan guarantees ready since at least February.

'Everything is on the table'

During a visit Friday to Surrey, B.C., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Americans have been wrong before about Canada's softwood industry — and they are wrong again.

Trudeau said the import tariffs the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped on Canadian softwood imports last month are unfair and punitive, and that Canada won't back down on the issue without a fight.

He said Canada strongly disagrees with the U.S. Department of Commerce decision which took effect April 28, imposing tariffs of three to 24 per cent on softwood imports.

Carr said this week "everything is on the table" when it comes to possible help for the industry as Canada prepares to fight the U.S. tariffs in court, and with both the World Trade Organization and under the North American Free Trade Agreement.

He specifically mentioned loan guarantees, which are one of the more controversial options because some fear the U.S. will see them as subsidies and will simply hike the tariffs more.

'We want a loan guarantee'

Frank Dottori, CEO of White River Forest Products in Northwestern Ontario, said that's nonsense.

"We want a loan guarantee," he said Friday.

He said the idea of loan guarantees as a subsidy has been debated and reviewed by international trade panels and rejected.

Still, the last time Canada and the U.S. engaged in a softwood battle, the $1.5-billion aid package, including loan guarantees, was immediately called a new subsidy by the U.S. trade representative.

In the end, it didn't matter then because the U.S. and Canada were already most of the way finished negotiating a settlement on softwood that was finalized just four months after the package was offered.

We've been down this road

Dottori said his company is paying $500,000 a month in duties, a punishing amount he can withstand only because the market is incredibly hot and the Canadian dollar is low.

"What's saving us now is a 74-cent dollar," he said.

A loan guarantee will help his company keep people working until Canada and the U.S. get a new deal, he said.

Canada can't file an appeal of the tariffs until early next year because the final determinations from the U.S. government on the softwood issue won't be made until late fall. Negotiations to get a settlement agreement continue in the meantime.

Another key element of the aid negotiations involves assistance to bring more value-added work to Canada, so instead of exporting mostly raw logs, Canadian companies turn those logs into door and window frames, furniture and countertops, among other things, and sell the finished products.

Earlier this week, Canada applied for exemptions to the duties for many of those finished products, such as bed frames and butcher block counters. No decision has yet been made on that issue.

It took Canada and the U.S. four years to reach a negotiated settlement on softwood from the time duties were imposed the last time. Within a year of the duties being imposed, 15,000 workers were laid off.

Over the course of the dispute, Canadian producers paid more than $5 billion in duties to the U.S. The settlement required the U.S. to return 80 per cent of that.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
When Trudeau Met Trump
of

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first face-to-face meeting at the White House on Feb. 13, 2017. Months of talks, bonding happened behind the scenes leading up to the event.

  • The handshake was yank-free...

  • Trudeau participated in a roundtable discussion with female executives, including Ivanka Trump.

  • A stroll down the West Wing Colonnade of the White House.

  • Trudeau did not criticize Trump's controversial travel ban during an afternoon press conference, but suggested he disagreed.

  • The president may have "shown his hand" when it comes to NAFTA.

  • UP NEXT: Trudeau-Obama State Dinner

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama chat during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama hug it out during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie are welcomed to the White House State Dinner by President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Ryan Reynolds during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Sandra Oh during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Mike Myers during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Michael J. Fox during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama work the rope line during the welcome ceremony on the south lawn of the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama stand together during the playing of the two nation's anthems during the Prime Minister's arrival at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister McKenna, and Xavier meet The Weeknd at Blair House in Washington.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does the sign of the cross after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington Cemetery Friday, March 11, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as President Barack Obama speaks during a bilateral news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conclude their news conference in the Rose Garden of White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin shake hands following the conclusion of their joint news conference, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his wife Sophie Gregoire, on the Truman Balcony during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stand for the playing of national anthems during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arrives at the White House and is greeted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his son Hadrian as he and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau son Xavier, right and daughter Ella-Grace, back, step off the plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School after he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks towards a group of school children during a welcome ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau looks on as her husband Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and their youngest son Hadrien Grégoire, greet students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School, after their arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a state visit with his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, and their children Xavier James, Ella-Grace and Hadrian, right, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a packed room for Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C. on March 9, 2016. Trudeau is in the U.S. capital for a historic state visit with President Barack Obama. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Trudeau and Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated The Weeknd share a laugh at Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Two Mounties in full red serge stand guard outside Canada 2020's event with cabinet ministers Stéphane Dion, Hunter Tootoo, Catherine McKenna, and Harjit Sajjan. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister, right, and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, pose with The Weeknd. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Ambassador Susan Rice, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and chief of staff to the First Lady Tina Tchen mingle at the Canada 2020 reception. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister and his wife meet U.S. Senators Al Franken and Debbie Stabenow. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau pose outside of Canada 2020's reception at the Renwick Gallery in Washington. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations