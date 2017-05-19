Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Canada's Inflation Rate Steady At 1.6% As Energy Jumps, Food Prices Fall

 |  By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA _ The country's annual inflation rate once again rang in at 1.6 per cent last month as higher energy costs offset a seventh consecutive decline in grocery prices, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The agency's consumer price index for April identified higher prices for gasoline and natural gas as the biggest upward drivers in year-over-year inflation.

On the other hand, fresh produce and clothing applied the most downward pressure on the inflation rate.

The annual inflation rate matched Statistics Canada's reading for March but was below a consensus estimate of 1.7 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

inflation canada

Prices at the pump were 15.9 per cent higher last month and the cost of natural gas rose 15.2 per cent more, Statistics Canada said.

Overall food prices were down 1.1 per cent as prices for fresh fruits fell 6.2 per cent, fresh vegetables slipped 5.9 per cent and meat dropped 2.1 per cent.

In addition, the cost of kids' clothing was 6.2 per cent lower and women's clothes cost 2.8 per cent less in April, compared with a year earlier.

supermarket
Food prices fell for the seventh consecutive month in Canada in April, Statistics Canada says.

Statistics Canada said the inflation rate was higher in three provinces, including Saskatchewan, which easily saw the biggest acceleration after it raised its provincial sales tax in late March.

Saskatchewan's annual inflation rate sped up to 1.4 per cent last month after rising just 0.6 per cent in March.

Prices rose at a slower pace year-over-year in five provinces, while they were unchanged in two provinces.

Two of the agency's three measures of core or underlying inflation slowed last month, while the third was unchanged. The indicators are designed to strip away more volatile components of the report, and are closely scrutinized by the Bank of Canada.

inflation canada

CPI-common stayed at 1.3 per cent last month, CPI-median decelerated to 1.6 from 1.7 and CPI-trim slowed to 1.3 from 1.4.

The agency also released its latest retail trade numbers, which showed total sales in March delivered a larger than expected rebound by rising 0.7 per cent. The data followed a month-over-month February contraction of 0.4 per cent.

Total retail trade in March was nearly $48.3 billion thanks to stronger sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, which was mostly due to an increase in new car purchases, the report said.

Economists had predicted a 0.4 per cent increase in retail trade for March, according to Thomson Reuters.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
What Is Inflation?
of
  • What Is Inflation?

    Inflation refers to the increasing price of goods and services that ultimately decreases a nation's purchasing power. As the cost of living increases, each unit of currency buys less. The result is a decrease in the value of a nation's currency.

  • Measuring Inflation

    Inflation is measured by Statistics Canada using the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The cost of a fixed "basket" of goods and services purchased by typical consumers is tracked over time. About 650,000 prices are checked each year across Canada.

  • Inflation Rate

    The number that determines the rate of change of prices (usually calculated monthly or annually) is the rate of inflation. The core rate of inflation excludes the most volatile items in the CPI basket, such as gasoline, vegetables, and tobacco.

  • International Lending And Exchange Rates

    As nations borrow money from each other, prices can rise as a response to interest and national debt. Inflation can also occur when a currency's exchange rate plunges, causing imports to spike in price.

  • The Money Supply

    Widely considered a long-term cause for inflation is the amount of money in circulation. However, there is disagreement among economists as to how the money supply affects inflation. Many say that as governments print excesses of money to cope with crises (for example, to revive an economic recession), prices increase dramatically. But others argue the recent economic crisis, which resulted in the printing of money but little inflation, disproves that theory.

  • Production And Labour Costs

    Production and labour costs are factors contributing to inflation. If the raw materials for a product increase in price, so does the price of the final product. Similarly, a rising cost of living causes workers to demand increased wages--costs that are passed on to the consumer.

  • Deflation

    When prices fall, what occurs is the opposite of inflation: deflation. This is typically considered dangerous because lower prices can correspond with lower demand, leading to a deflationary spiral. Depressions are linked to deflation, but deflation itself doesn't always symbolize a bad economy. For example, more efficient production can result in price deflation, but that doesn't indicate a shrinking economy.

  • Hyperinflation

    Fast economic growth is not always beneficial because it can lead to hyperinflation--a cycle of rapidly rising prices. When there is a drastic increase in the money supply without a corresponding increase in demand, the value of each unit of currency diminishes. In the picture above, a woman protests hyperinflation by carrying around worthless notes in Serbia during its hyperinflation crisis in 1992.

  • Controlling Inflation

    The Bank of Canada employs interest rates to maintain a target inflation rate. The bank can raise interest rates when inflation is too high, or lower them when it's too low. With high interest rates, demand typically decreases for certain goods and services as they become harder to finance.

  • Other Methods Of Control

    In an attempt to control inflation, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's government introduced the Anti-inflation Board (AIB) in 1975. It was the board's responsibility to supervise and control wages and prices, and was part of a 1970s trend -- followed even by U.S. President Richard Nixon -- that saw politicians attempt to legislate away inflation. Canada's program was phased out in 1978, and most Western countries abandoned price controls after finding them largely ineffective.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations