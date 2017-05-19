Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Why Intellectual Humility Is Just as Important as Being Confident

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Steve Jobs. Mark Zuckerberg. Elon Musk. Bill Gates.

All players in Silicon Valley, all incredible successful entrepreneurs who have risen to the top thanks in part to their confident nature.

But it wasn't their confidence alone that brought them to the forefront, it was confidence combined with another quality, one that might be even more important when it comes to working environments.

In the above interview, Fortune's Clifton Leaf sat down with co-founder of Guardant Health Inc., Helmy Eltoukhy, to discuss why intellectual humility is more important than confidence.

intelligent woman

Although Eltoukhy says "supreme confidence," the "optimism and the drive to do more," is vital to succeed, it must also be combined with intellectual humility. Bryan Roberts, a partner at the venture capital firm Venrock, defines that quality as "the ability to recognize and acknowledge what one doesn’t know, to identify and adapt to valuable new information, and to learn from the inevitable mistakes."

And not doing so can be a big problem for employers.

If you don't fail and learn from your mistakes, you are not given the opportunity to move forward and learn respect for the complexity of systems, as Eltoukhy puts it. So failure, surprisingly, is important.

For more of what Helmy Eltoukhy has to say on the matter, check out the video above.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Confidence Boosting Habits From Claire Shipman
of
  • Meditate

    A calm brain is the ultimate confidence tool, and meditation is so common and valuable that it’s being taught in some of the military’s basic training courses. Meditation helps re-wire the brain. Your fear center -- the amygdala -- shrinks. You have an increased ability to control your emotions and to be clear and calm about your goals.

  • Be Grateful

    New research shows that gratitude is one of the keys to happiness and an optimistic mindset. Find it in the tiny things: As someone lets you merge into traffic, notice, and be grateful, instead of just zipping ahead looking for your next maneuver. Believe and be grateful for kind words said about you. It will transform your mood, and simply saying, “Thank you, I appreciate that” will also make the other person feel good.

  • Think Small

    Battle feelings of being overwhelmed by breaking it down. Teasing out the individual parts of a challenge, and accomplishing even one‐tenth of it, can give you a confidence boost. Take things one small step at a time.

  • Sleep, Move, Share

    A lack of sleep and exercise produces an extremely anxious brain. Being close to friends boosts oxytocin levels. Oxytocin is the hormone released during sex and other intimate gestures that has been proven to strengthen social bonds in mammals. So, indulge in guilt-free girlfriend time!

  • Practice Power Positions

    Sitting up straight will give you a short‐term confidence boost, according to a recent study conducted by Richard Petty and his colleagues. Try it now. Abs in. Chin up. Astonishingly simple, woefully infrequent. Try nodding your head. You feel more confident as you talk when you do it, plus you’re sending a subconscious signal that makes others agree with you. And, yes, always sit at the table. Otherwise, you’re handing power away by not sitting with those who have it.

  • Fake It 'Till You Make It

    Confidence isn’t about pretending, or putting on an act; it springs from genuine accomplishment and work. However, the appeal of faking it, if only for a while, is that it offers a crutch -- a way to begin. Don’t pretend to be anything or anyone -- simply take action. Do one small brave thing, and then the next one will be easier, and soon confidence will flow. Fake it till you make it sounds catchier -- but this actually works.

  • Reach For The Bottle

    When all else fails, you can always use oxytocin spray. Claire tried the spray, and called it "modern liquid confidence!" "Our husbands seemed sweet, and our work and children felt manageable!" Claire says in her book.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations