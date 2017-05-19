Canada Alberta
La Loche School Shooting Suspect Wanted Gift To Mark Attack Anniversary

 By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A teen gunman who killed four people in northern Saskatchewan wanted a gift to mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

Brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine were shot at their home in La Loche in January 2016, before the teen killed a teacher and a teacher's aide and wounded seven others at the high school.

The teen, who can't be named, pleaded guilty and a sentencing hearing is underway in Meadow Lake, Sask., to determine whether he should serve time as a youth or an adult.

 

A pre-sentence report tabled in court details how the teen asked staff at the Saskatoon youth detention facility whether they would be buying him a gift on the anniversary of the shooting.

Suspect has some cognitive, social and developmental issues: lawyer

Corrections worker Tanis Fidler told court that if the teen hears about a mass shooting or a terrorist attack, he "often talks about it with a smile."

The Crown is expected to call more witnesses today, and then the hearing will be adjourned until June, when the defence is to present its case.

Court has already been shown a videotaped police interview with the teen in which he says he didn't plan to shoot the two brothers. The teen told officers his plan was to go to the school and shoot some kids.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox says the video shows that his client has some cognitive, social and developmental issues.

la locheAn exterior view of La Loche Community School is seen in La Loche, Saskatchewan Jan. 29, 2016.

Some victims have already told the court that the teen should be sentenced as an adult because of the crime's severity.

But Dayne and Drayden's mother, Alicia Fontaine, told court Thursday that if it were up to her, she would not press charges in the deaths of her son.

She said the teen gunman called her two days after the shooting to apologize and she forgave him.

  • La Loche, Sask., School Shooting

    On Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, the small northern community of La Loche, Sask., was sent reeling after a mass shooting.

  • La Loche

    La Loche is home to 3,000 people, many of whom are members of the Dene First Nation. The community is located on the eastern shore of Lac La Loche in the northern boreal forest.

  • The Shooting

    On Friday, Jan. 22, two brothers, Dayne and Drayden Fontaine, were shot at a home on the 300 block of Dene Crescent. There is a chilling exchange between friends chatting online. "Just killed 2 ppl,'' a young man writes to his friends. "Bout to shoot ip the school.''

  • Drayden and Dayne Fontaine.

    Drayden, 17, and Dayne, 13, were "quiet kids, loving kids," their uncle Don Herman told CBC News. The grandfather of the two teens told the Saskatoon Star Phoenix that he can't believe his "two babies" are dead. "They were my best friends." The pair were later buried side by side at the local cemetery. The mother to both boys, Alicia Fontaine, posted about her grief on Facebook after the shooting. "My heart shattered into a million pieces,'' she wrote. "So sad I don't have no more babies.''

  • La Loche Community School

    Around 1 p.m., the shooter moved to the school, where he opened fire. Police begin receiving calls from frantic students and teachers who say there is a shooter in the high school. Students, just returning from lunch, flee for their lives. Some run for the doors, others hide in classrooms and in gym dressing rooms. Officers apprehended him in under 10 minutes, but not before two staff members were killed, and seven others injured.

  • Jan. 22, between 1:08 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. — Police arrive at the school. Officers see the outside door has been shot. They see a shooter inside and chase him deeper into the school. Jan. 22, 1:15 p.m. — Police challenge the shooter and he surrenders without negotiation or incident. Officers find nine people shot. Teacher's aide Marie Janvier, 21, dies at the school. Teacher Adam Wood, 35, is rushed to hospital, but cannot be saved.

  • Marie Janvier

    Marie Janvier was a 21-year-old teacher's aide at the school. She was killed in the shooting. Ashton Lemaigre, said Janvier loved her new job. He says she was kind and patient with children and talked about getting her teaching degree someday. "The kids loved having her around,'' Lemaigre said. "When we were out and about kids would say 'Hi.' They would just come running to her. And she was just a friend to everybody.''

  • Adam Wood

    Adam Wood, 35, had moved to the town in September from Uxbridge, Ont., to teach at the school. Wood died in the attack. His family in Ontario said in a statement that Wood was an adventurer with a passion for life who made people laugh until their stomachs hurt. "Adam had just begun his teaching career in La Loche last September and was enjoying his time,'' the statement reads. "He was always up for a good challenge and lived each day joyously.''

  • Charges Laid

    A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged on Saturday, Jan. 23, with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder and one count unauthorized possession of a firearm. "It's a very sad and difficult time and no words will take away the pain and sorrow of what's happened," RCMP Supt. Grant St. Germaine said in a press conference.

  • A Community In Mourning

    Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall promised that necessary crisis support and counselling services would be provided to the community. "My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims, their families and friends and all the people of the community," Wall wrote on Facebook.

  • Trudeau Visits

    Jan. 29 — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits La Loche. He assures the community that his government will offer support for years to come.

  • Back To School

    Feb. 26 — Students return to the high school after changes are made, including added security and counsellors.

  • Guilty Plea

    Oct. 28 — The accused, who has turned 18, pleads guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder. The Crown says it wants him sentenced as an adult. Two weeks are set aside for a sentencing hearing in May and June.

  • Abandoned

    Jan. 9, 2017 — Greg Hatch, principal of the La Loche high school, says students and staff are still suffering and feel they've been abandoned to deal with the trauma alone.

