WATCH: Massive Truck Just Misses Couple Driving On Ontario Highway
Posted: Updated:
A Canadian couple on a cross-Canada drive had a terrifyingly close call with a transport truck on an Ontario highway.
The incident happened on May 13, while they were en route to Stittsville, Ont. from Victoria, B.C. The duo was passing through Kenora, Ont. when a truck swerved into their lane just metres away.
Thankfully, the driver's quick reaction saved them from an accident.
Click here to watch the full video.