Conservative Leadership Race 2017: Rona Ambrose Won't Vote For Her Replacement

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
OTTAWA — Rona Ambrose took on the job of interim Conservative leader with the goal of identifying and developing the party's future leaders — but apparently, that doesn't include voting for one.

Ambrose is not taking part in the voting, which has been underway by mail for weeks and will culminate May 27 when the party gathers in Toronto to announce the winner.

"I feel strongly (that) even casting a secret ballot, you're thinking about who you think should win," she said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose has announced her plan to quit politics once the House of Commons rises for the summer. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

"I'm staying very neutral."

Ambrose will have the same piece of advice for whomever emerges the winner: Job 1 needs to be keeping the party together. It was the lone piece of political counsel she got from her predecessor, former prime minister Stephen Harper.

"He's really given me my space to do my thing but that was his (advice): 'Never forget, Rona, never forget, that the most important thing is the caucus; without the caucus there is no party,"' Ambrose said.

When she looked around caucus in the aftermath of the 2015 election, Ambrose said, she realized that much of the institutional memory and experience had left along with the Conservative majority.

One option was to follow suit and quit, but she decided to go another route: seek the interim leadership and set about protecting the party Harper had built and laying the groundwork for its future.

"I feel strongly (that) even casting a secret ballot, you're thinking about who you think should win."

Ambrose has announced her plan to quit politics once the House of Commons rises for the summer. She said she'll be walking away feeling like she's helped renew the confidence of old MPs and bolster that of new ones.

The party didn't really have a succession plan for leadership, so she set about building one. It included placing rookies and veterans alike — she specifically mentioned Lisa Raitt and Andrew Scheer, both of whom are now seeking the permanent leadership — into shadow cabinet posts.

"I didn't know these people would actually run for the leadership," Ambrose said. "I placed them in positions of some authority and some responsibility, because I felt we had to build that for the future."

Ambrose's future holds work as a visiting fellow with the Washington, D.C.-based Wilson Centre, where she'll focus on the U.S.-Canada relationship.

With the U.S. starting the 90-day countdown clock for the restart of negotiations on NAFTA this week, the post comes at an interesting time.

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is shown during an interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, May 18, 2017.(Photo: Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

NAFTA, she said, is a good example though of why the populist politics that drove Trump's victory won't come home to roost in Canada.

The deal worked well for Canada and the economy here — save Alberta's beleaguered oil patch — doesn't have the same rusted-out patches that bedevil the U.S., she said.

That, plus the fact that Canada doesn't have millions of people without access to health care, means whatever rhetoric that worked in the American elections just won't resonate here, she said.

"I don't think people respond to it, there has to be a root issue as to why they are responding to it," she said. "In Canada, the political spectrum is somewhere in the middle and that's where parties win."

Yet, there are Conservative leadership candidates seeking to win by going anywhere but the middle. On immigration in particular, the approaches have taken a hard turn right, and accusations that contenders are seeking to run or govern like Trump have been tossed around regularly during the campaign.

Maxime Bernier called his competitor Kellie Leitch a "karaoke Trump" — her platform famously includes a plan to screen newcomers for Canadian values. But Bernier's own immigration policy addresses the idea, saying immigration should not "aim to forcibly change the cultural character and social fabric of Canada."

"You should always remember who you serve."

Indeed, many Tories — not just those running for leadership — have called for a much tougher stance at the border and on asylum policy in recent months.

But Ambrose is tight-lipped when asked what she makes of it. She offers the record levels of immigration under the Harper government and the recent push by her entire caucus to get the Liberals to agree to resettle Yazidi refugees, a minority sect from Iraq, as proof the party's pro-immigration stance is secure.

"To me, that reflects the real sense of what the people in our caucus feel about being inclusive, being welcoming, being open," she said.

If there's a lesson for Canadian politicians from south of the border though, it's the need to keep listening, she added.

"You should always remember who you serve: you're not there to serve your own policy interests, your own, whatever they are, ideological ideas you want to see come to fruition.

"No, you are there to serve the working people and what's best for them."

Conservative Leadership Candidates
of
  • Conservative Leadership Candidates

    Federal Conservatives are looking for a full-time replacement for Stephen Harper. Here's who's running to become the next Tory leader.

  • Maxime Bernier, 54

    First elected in 2006, Bernier served as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs — a position he resigned in 2008 after leaving government documents at the home of an ex-girlfriend with ties to the Hells Angels. A high-profile MP from Quebec, he was reappointed to cabinet in 2011 in the junior role of minister of state for small business and tourism. He's already announced that he's going for it.

  • Dr. Kellie Leitch, 46

    Dr. Kellie Leitch, a pediatric surgeon, outgoing minister of labour and minister for the status of women, reportedly has a team in place to mount a campaign. First elected in 2011, Leitch was easily re-elected in the Ontario riding of Simcoe-Grey. Though also considered a Red Tory, Leitch raised eyebrows during the campaign by declaring herself "pro-life" and announcing government plans to introduce a tip line for so-called "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Michael Chong, 45

    Chong, who quit the Harper cabinet in 2006 on a matter of principle, is also running. The longtime Ontario MP has earned a reputation as a bit of a "rebel," thanks to his Reform Act and calls for conservatives to do more to fight climate change.

  • Deepak Obhrai, 66

    Deepak Obhrai, a former Reform MP from Alberta who was first elected in 1997, is the dean of the Conservative Party caucus. He formally jumped into the race in July 2016.

  • Andrew Scheer, 37

    Andrew Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP who served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015, joined the race in Sept. 2016. Scheer gave up his Opposition House leader role earlier that month to continue exploring a bid.

  • Brad Trost, 42

    The social conservative from Saskatchewan jumped into the race in August 2016. Trost, first elected in 2004, is anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage, but is also very fiscally conservative.

  • Erin O'Toole, 44

    The Ontario MP is a former air force captain. First elected in 2012, O'Toole has connections in Atlantic Canada and the GTA, and is seen as more of a fresh face.

  • Steven Blaney, 52

    The Quebec MP and former public safety minister is the man behind the C-51 anti-terrorism law.

  • Lisa Raitt, 48

    First elected in 2008, Lisa Raitt was perhaps the most high-profile woman in Harper's inner circle. Her name was also floated as a possible contender for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership. Raitt served as minister of natural resources, minister of labour, and most recently as minister of transport. While several other Ontario cabinet ministers went down in defeat to Liberals, she was re-elected in the riding of Milton by more than 2,400 votes. Another Red Tory, she has been vocal about the Conservatives' struggle to appeal to women voters.

  • Chris Alexander, 48

    The former immigration minister and Ontario MP is also running. First elected in 2011, Alexander was defeated four years later. He faced questions over his handling of Canada's response to the Syrian refugee crisis. He also joined Leitch in that ill-fated campaign announcement of a tip line for "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Andrew Saxton, 53

    Saxton was the MP North Vancouver for seven years before losing his seat in 2015. He also served as a parliamentary secretary to two finance ministers and the Treasury Board president.

  • Rick Peterson, 61

    The bilingual Vancouver businessman unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party. He joined the race in Oct. 2016.

  • Pierre Lemieux, 54

    An Ontario MP from 2006-2015, Lemieux was defeated in the last election. He is a social conservative and veteran. He joined the race in Nov. 2016.

