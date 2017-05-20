Canada Style
Duchess Of Cambridge Goes Demure At Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Like a good sister should, the Duchess of Cambridge made sure she didn't outshine her sibling at her wedding!

On Saturday, May 20, Kate Middleton was spotted at the nuptials of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews wearing a demure Alexander McQueen ensemble, according to the Daily Mail.

duchess of cambridgeCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the page boys and bridesmaids for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. (REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool)

That's not to say it wasn't beautiful, oh no: Pippa's older sis sported a blush mid-length dress with billowing sleeves and a v-neck, and accessorized with a matching fascinator by Jane Taylor and blush pumps. Like we said, major elegance happening here.

But despite the beauty of Kate's outfit, it wasn't nearly the stunner that was Pippa Middleton's maid of honour dress when Catherine married Prince William — you know, the dress that put Pippa on the map thanks to its ~flattering~ shape.

duchess of cambridgeCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool)

And this was probably done on purpose. After all, when your sister is the future Queen Consort of England, it's already tough enough to get attention!

As for Pippa's wedding dress, well, it was bespoke Giles Deacon and naturally, it was stunning.

“I wanted that ‘how-was-that-done?’ factor,” Deacon explained to Business of Fashion about Pippa's wedding gown. “It’s all hand-pieced which is why you don’t actually see a seam.”

And we're sure Catherine didn't mind being left out of the spotlight — after all, she had plenty of work to do, including making sure Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the other page boys and bridesmaids were behaving and doing their duties, not to mention ensuring her younger sister's dress looked perfect before walking down the aisle.

Now that's sisterly love right there.

  • Pippa Middleton, right, and her new husband, James Matthews, smile following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge follows the bride, her sister Pippa Middleton.

  • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile as they are joined by their page boys and bridesmaids as well as sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after their wedding.

  • Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews face their young page boys and bridesmaids.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her son Prince George as she looks across at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain on May 20, 2017.

  • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017.

  • Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews at St Mark's Church.

  • Pippa Middleton arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Prince George of Cambridge, page boy, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid, attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leads the page boys and flower girls as they arrive for the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prince William attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge adjusts the dress of Pippa Middleton as she enters the church during the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) stands with her daughter Britain's princess Charlotte, and the other bridesmaids and pageboys, as they await Pippa Middleton to arrive for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prince William attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Prince George of Cambridge, paige boy and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

  • Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Swiss tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

  • James Middleton, brother of the bride, attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Donna Air (L) attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge walk to the church for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Carole Middleton, Pippa's mother and, James Middleton, Pippa's brother attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Gary Goldsmith (L), uncle of the bride, attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Guests seen arriving at St Mark's Church for the Wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.

  • Guests seen arriving at St Mark's Church for the Wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.

  • Guests seen arriving at St Mark's Church for the Wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.

  • Guests seen arriving at St Mark's Church for the Wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.

Conversations