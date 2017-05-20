ADVERTISEMENT

It was the big question of Pippa Middleton's wedding. (Besides 'Will Prince Harry bring Meghan Markle?', that is.)

What would Pippa wear?

After all, her fame essentially skyrocketed thanks to the form-fitting Alexander McQueen gown she wore as maid-of-honour to the wedding of her sister, now Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to Prince William in April 2011. So royal style-watchers were anxious to see what the younger Middleton would wear for her own nuptials to financier James Matthews in Englefield, England, today.

Well folks, you'll be happy to know Pippa didn't disappoint. Let's have a look, shall we?



Pippa, left, and her new husband James Matthews. (Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)

Her dress was designed by Giles Deacon, and is a stunning high-necked, cap-sleeved gown overlaid in lace that appears to be almost seamless.



Pippa before the wedding. (Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty)

"It’s a real privilege to create a unique bridal piece for a client who may have dreamed about it all their life,” noted the designer in an exclusive interview with Business of Fashion.

The dress has a moderate train, and Pippa wore a veil created by milliner Stephen Jones studded with tiny pearl embroideries, according to The Telegraph.

The bride also wore Manolo Blahnik pumps and a tiara by Robinson Pelham, The Telegraph said.

Congratulations, Pippa and James!