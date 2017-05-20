Canada Parents
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Look Adorable At Pippa Middleton's Wedding

They grow up so fast!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted at their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews on Saturday and they looked adorable, obviously.

prince georgePrince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge get ready to enter St. Mark's Church on May 20, 2017. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

George, a page boy, and Charlotte, a bridesmaid, joined the bridal party along with dad, Prince William, and their mum, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

pippa middletonKate leads the page boys and bridesmaids (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The kids were seen with the other page boys and bridesmaids, all dressed in bespoke outfits by Pepa and Co., as they were about to walk down the aisle ahead of Pippa, 33, who looked gorgeous in a custom Giles Deacon gown.

pippa middletonThe bride, Pippa Middleton. (Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty)

The Duchess was seen beaming (presumably at her younger sister?) as she held on to the two-year-old Princess Charlotte, before getting Pippa ready to walk down the aisle.

prince georgeCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her children wait for the bride. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Although Prince Harry was spotted arriving at the church, girlfriend Meghan Markle, who was seen in London just the day prior, was nowhere to be found. Chances are though, the American actress, who has been dating the prince for about a year, will be at the reception.

Middleton and financier Matthews, 41, became engaged in July 2016. The couple married at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England.

  • Pippa Middleton arrives for the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Prince George of Cambridge, paige boy and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leads the page boys and flower girls as they arrive for the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prince William attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge adjusts the dress of Pippa Middleton as she enters the church during the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

  • Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) stands with her daughter Britain's princess Charlotte, and the other bridesmaids and pageboys, as they await Pippa Middleton to arrive for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prince William attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Prince George of Cambridge, paige boy and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

  • Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Swiss tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

  • James Middleton, brother of the bride, attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Donna Air (L) attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

  • Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge walk to the church for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Carole Middleton, Pippa's mother and, James Middleton, Pippa's brother attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

  • Gary Goldsmith (L), uncle of the bride, attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

