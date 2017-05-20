ADVERTISEMENT

They grow up so fast!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted at their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews on Saturday and they looked adorable, obviously.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge get ready to enter St. Mark's Church on May 20, 2017. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

George, a page boy, and Charlotte, a bridesmaid, joined the bridal party along with dad, Prince William, and their mum, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate leads the page boys and bridesmaids (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The kids were seen with the other page boys and bridesmaids, all dressed in bespoke outfits by Pepa and Co., as they were about to walk down the aisle ahead of Pippa, 33, who looked gorgeous in a custom Giles Deacon gown.

The bride, Pippa Middleton. (Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty)

The Duchess was seen beaming (presumably at her younger sister?) as she held on to the two-year-old Princess Charlotte, before getting Pippa ready to walk down the aisle.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her children wait for the bride. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Although Prince Harry was spotted arriving at the church, girlfriend Meghan Markle, who was seen in London just the day prior, was nowhere to be found. Chances are though, the American actress, who has been dating the prince for about a year, will be at the reception.

Middleton and financier Matthews, 41, became engaged in July 2016. The couple married at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England.