Grand Chief Derek Nepinak Plans Walk To Celebrate Indigenous Resilience In Face Of Canada's 150th

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba indigenous leader plans to walk 120 kilometres next month in a decidedly different commemoration of Canada's 150th birthday.

Derek Nepinak, grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said his Walk to Remember is to celebrate the resilience of indigenous people in the face of what has happened to them since Confederation.

"We don't have a lot to celebrate when it comes to 150 years of assimilation and genocide and marginalization,'' Nepinak said.

derek nepinak
Grand Chief Derek Nepinak of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs speaks to media on June 6, 2013. (Photo: John Woods/CP)

"We have more to reflect upon the resilience of our families, the strength of our communities and nations of indigenous people in light of this.''

Nepinak plans to walk from the site of a former residential school that his mother attended in Dauphin, Man., to his home community — Pine Creek First Nation — where another residential school once stood.

Nepinak's decision follows deliberations at a recent assembly conference at which elders declared they would not be celebrating Canada 150.

The walk was also inspired by the death of Chanie Wenjack, recently brought to broad public attention by Gord Downie, lead singer of The Tragically Hip. Wenjack died from exposure and hunger at the age of 12 in 1966 after he escaped from a residential school in northern Ontario and tried to walk 600 kilometres home.

The renewed interest in Wenjack's story is part of a growing awareness of residential schools, but many non-indigenous Canadians still don't realize the extent of the damage caused by the schools, child welfare apprehensions and other government policies in Canadian history, Nepinak said.

derek nepinak
Grand Chief Derek Nepinak, pictured speaking in Winnipeg in 2016, plans to walk 120 kilometres to celebrate the resilience of indigenous people in the face of Canada's 150th birthday. (Photo: John Woods/CP)

"There's still a long way to go, but there's also been a tremendous amount of progress that's been made.''

He said he has noticed, for example, more non-indigenous people taking part in ceremonies and walks, and noted the wide interest in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Along with a number of supporters, Nepinak plans to cover the 120-kilometre distance over four days starting June 16.

"We feel that this is going to be a healing process for many of us.''

Residential Schools: A Photo History
  • Children hold letters that spell "Goodbye" at the Fort Simpson, N.W.T, Residential School in 1922.

  • The blackboard on the left reads: "Thou Shalt Not Tell Lies." Cree students at the Anglican-run Lac la Ronge Mission School in Saskatchewan in 1945.

  • Inuit children who lived too far away and had to stay at school during the summer at the Anglican Mission School in Aklavik, N.W.T. in 1941.

  • Sisters of the Soeurs du Sacré-Coeur d'Ottawa and students on the steps of the school on the Pukatawagan Reserve in Manitoba in 1960.

  • An undated photos of aboriginal students attending the Metlakatla, B.C., Residential School.

  • La Tuque Residential School's hockey team at a tournament held during the Quebec Winter Carnival in 1967.

  • Canada's first and only Indian Air Cadet Unit, "No. 610" in 1956. The boys are from the Roman Catholic-run Williams Lake, B.C., Residential School.

  • Chemistry class at Kamloop's Residential School in 1959

  • Students play pool at the Norway House Residential School in Manitoba in 1960.

  • Students at a dormitory of the Shingwauk Residential School in Ontario in 1960

  • The carpentry shop at a Kamloops, B.C., residential school in the late 1950s.

  • Children at the Fort Resolution, N.W.T., residential school in 1928.

  • Undated photo of a group of students and parents from the Saddle Lake Reserve in Alberta en route to the Methodist-operated Red Deer Industrial School.

  • St-Michael's Residential School in 1959

  • Shingle Point Residential School & Home For Boys, Mackenzie District, N.W.T. in 1930.

  • Students from the residential school in Moose Factory Island in Ontario attend a service at St. Thomas Anglican Church in 1946.

  • Aboriginal children at the Roman Catholic-run Fort Providence Residential Mission School in the Northwest Territories in 1929.

  • An undated photo of a dog team carrying a hay load near the residential school at Fort Resolution, N.W.T.

  • Undated photo of children cutting logs at the residential school in Fort Resolution, N.W.T.

  • Undated photo of boys cutting hay at the residential school in Duck Lake, Sask.

  • Two Métis children with an Inuit child at the All Saints Residential School, in Shingle Point, Yukon, in 1930.

  • Students at the Onion Lake Catholic Residential School in 1950.

  • Adeline Raciette amd Emily Bone study on the lawn of the Assiniboia Residential School in Manitoba in 1958.

  • Students share dish-washing chores at Portage La Prairie Residential School in Manitoba in 1950.

  • Fort Qu'Appelle Industrial School in Saskatchewan in 1884.

  • The Alert Bay Mission School in British Columbia in 1885.

