ADVERTISEMENT

A photo of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Riyadh made the rounds online on Sunday. The photo appeared to show him holding some sort of mysterious, glowing orb along with Middle Eastern leaders.

Twitter had a few questions.

just some billionaires gathering in the dark and holding a glowing orb. probably fine — jon hendren (@fart) May 21, 2017

Trump During the Campaign: "I will NEVER touch The Orb, even though its mysterious glow seduces and beguiles."

Trump Today: pic.twitter.com/eWoaDeXj8n — Nick Greene (@NickGreene) May 21, 2017

"Get ready to hit the buzzer when you know the answer, how many rights should women have" pic.twitter.com/VtkLsXBhQ0 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 21, 2017

Some quickly came up with "plausible" explanations.

"Double, double toil and trouble;

Fire burn, and caldron bubble." pic.twitter.com/Zp7whnPzCk — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 21, 2017

Not googling this and just assuming Trump has gone full Saruman evil wizard. pic.twitter.com/l3xenG5BQ0 — Nick Amadeus (@NickAmadeus) May 21, 2017

In reality, Trump was attending the opening of the Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology along with Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi when the photo was taken.

The state-of-the art centre aims to monitor and combat global extremism in real time.

During the opening, the leaders in attendance placed their hands on an illuminated globe as a gesture of their combined commitment to ending terrorism, and to officially activate the centre by launching a welcome video on the screens above.

Watch video of the opening above.

Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.