Thunder Bay Police Watchdog To Review Disappearances Of 2 Indigenous Teens
THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A police watchdog will include the recent cases of two teens in its systemic review of how the Thunder Bay Police Service investigates the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous people.
The body of 17-year-old Tammy Keeash from North Caribou Lake First Nation was discovered, drowned, in the Neebing McIntyre floodway on May 8. She was in care in a group home in Thunder Bay.
And 14-year-old Josiah Begg of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation disappeared two days earlier.
Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler says a body discovered in the McIntyre River is believed to be that of Begg, but police have not yet confirmed that account and could not immediately be reached for comment.
Josiah Begg, 14, is pictured on the left, and Tammy Keeash, 14, on the right. Both teens disappeared on separate days in May 2017. A police watchdog is reviewing how Thunder Bay Police Services investigates the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous people. (Photo: /CP)
In an email, a representative for the Office of the Independent Police Review Director confirmed that the agency is asking the Thunder Bay police for Keeash's and Begg's case files as part of its review of the force's practices in policing Indigenous people.
Alarming questions were raised, says director
When the review was launched last year, the agency's director said that alarming questions were raised about the way Thunder Bay police have investigated the disappearances and deaths of indigenous people in the community.
"Indigenous leaders and community members say that these investigations, and other interactions with police, devalue Indigenous lives, reflect differential treatment and are based on racist attitudes and/or stereotypical preconceptions about the Indigenous community,'' Gerry McNeilly said in a news release at the time.
"It is critical that these issues be independently examined through a systemic review, which would enable me to effectively address the issues and make meaningful recommendations for improvement.''
Also on HuffPost:
-
On Oct. 4, 2015, Canadians gathered to mark MMIW National Day of Remembrance by hanging red dresses outside their home, or wearing one as they went about their day. Here are some of the REDress project's most striking photos:
-
"Red Dress Project, Nunavut. #mmiw #redress #redressNU. If you see the need for an inquiry, hang a red dress today" - @Laakkuluk, Twitter
-
"Walking through Beacon Hill Park tonight I came across a solemn chorus of red dresses hanging from trees 💔 The REDress Project raises awareness for missing & murdered indigenous women across Canada. Created by artist Jaime Black, it is part of the Sisters in Spirit vigils held October 4th each year 🌹" - @dawnpearcey, Instagram
-
"October 4 • Red Dress Project • || photo by @elizabethgadd • I like to imagine the spirits of those lost are as peaceful and free as this photo appears; one with the land and the animals. #reddressproject #canada #stopharper #nomorestolensisters" - @aiyanajane, Instagram
-
"On Oct. 4 hang a red dress outside their home, or wear one as they go about their day. 'Through the installation I hope to draw attention to the gendered and racialized nature of violent crimes against Aboriginal women and to evoke a presence through the marking of absence,' http://www.theredressproject.org" - @rita_bear, Instagram
-
"Honored to have participated #NationalDayofAction for Murdered & Missing Indigenous Women #MMIW 1200 documented cases across Canada 200 rallies & vigils held this Oct. 4 Butterfly bouquet lay on the steps of the Manitoba legislative blg." - @digitalparrish, Instagram
-
"Seeing red. ❤️ The Red Dress Project raises awareness for the more than 1000 missing and murdered aboriginal women from across the country." - @erinnicoledavis, Instagram
-
"#reddressproject #ryerson #nomorestolensisters" - @siobhancassidy, Instagram
-
"May I have your attention, please. #MMIW #RedDressProject" - @nereatorres, Instagram
-
"#REDress - Downtown Halifax #MMIW #MMIWG2S #InquiryNow #cdnpoli #IndigenousLivesMatter " - @AylanX, Twitter