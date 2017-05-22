The 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Red Pink Carpet Had Plenty Of Surprises
Arrivals on the red carpet are always something to keep an eye out for, and the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night did not disappoint.
Although, it was a pink carpet instead of a red carpet, and a lot of what we wanted to see happened on stage (see: Cher, Celine).
That said, there was plenty to gawk at as stars arrived for their turn in the spotlight, from Lea Michele's multi-necklined cut-out dress to Halsey's literally stripped down khaki gear.
Not that we can blame anyone for wanting to wear as little as possible — the temperature was apparently 36 degrees, and putting on any kind of gown, along with pounds of makeup and hairspray, is the last thing we'd want to do in that heat.
Take a look at the outfits the stars wore at the awards:
-
Singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Recording artist Miley Cyrus attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Recording artist Drake attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
(L-R) Singers Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron and Jonah Marais of Why Don't We arrive at 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
DJ David Guetta poses in the press room during 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media)
-
Singer Celine Dion poses in the press room during 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Celine Dion attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Violinist Lindsey Stirling attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Recording artist Desiigner attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Rapper Sean Combs attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Musical group BTS is interviewed by SiriusXM host Symon (R) on SiriusXM's 'Hits 1 in Hollywood' on the red carpet leading up to the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Noah Cyrus arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Jason Derulo arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Ty Dolla Sign arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Chris Daughtry arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Josh Duhamel arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Musicians Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Ashley Tisdale arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Nicole Scherzinger arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Ludacris (L) and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Prince Michael Jackson arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Camila Cabello arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Lea Michele arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Madison Beer arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)
-
Halsey arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Z LaLa arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
John Legend arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Olivia Munn arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
DJ Khaled (L) arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)
-
Dencia attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)
-
Dencia attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)
-
Jessie James Decker arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)
-
Actress Kate Beckinsale attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
-
Singer Rita Ora attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
-
Tish Cyrus attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
-
Singer Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Tish Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)