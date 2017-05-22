Canada Style
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards Red Pink Carpet Had Plenty Of Surprises

Arrivals on the red carpet are always something to keep an eye out for, and the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night did not disappoint.

Although, it was a pink carpet instead of a red carpet, and a lot of what we wanted to see happened on stage (see: Cher, Celine).

That said, there was plenty to gawk at as stars arrived for their turn in the spotlight, from Lea Michele's multi-necklined cut-out dress to Halsey's literally stripped down khaki gear.

billboard awards 2017 red carpet

Not that we can blame anyone for wanting to wear as little as possible — the temperature was apparently 36 degrees, and putting on any kind of gown, along with pounds of makeup and hairspray, is the last thing we'd want to do in that heat.

Take a look at the outfits the stars wore at the awards:

Billboard Music Awards 2017 Photos
  • Cher

    Singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Cher

    Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Miley Cyrus

    Recording artist Miley Cyrus attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Drake

    Recording artist Drake attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Why Don't We

    (L-R) Singers Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron and Jonah Marais of Why Don't We arrive at 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • David Guetta

    DJ David Guetta poses in the press room during 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media)

  • Celine Dion

    Singer Celine Dion poses in the press room during 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Celine Dion

    Celine Dion attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • LIndsey Stirling

    Violinist Lindsey Stirling attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Desiigner

    Recording artist Desiigner attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Sean Combs

    Rapper Sean Combs attends the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • BTS

    Musical group BTS is interviewed by SiriusXM host Symon (R) on SiriusXM's 'Hits 1 in Hollywood' on the red carpet leading up to the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Noah Cyrus

    Noah Cyrus arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Jason Derulo

    Jason Derulo arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Ty Dolla Sign

    Ty Dolla Sign arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Machine Gun Kelly

    Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Chris Daughtry

    Chris Daughtry arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Josh Duhamel

    Josh Duhamel arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Imagine Dragons

    Musicians Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Ashley Tisdale

    Ashley Tisdale arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Nicole Scherzinger

    Nicole Scherzinger arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue

    Ludacris (L) and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Prince Michael Jackson

    Prince Michael Jackson arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Vanessa Hudgens

    Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Lea Michele

    Lea Michele arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Madison Beer

    Madison Beer arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Hailee Steinfeld

    Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

  • Halsey

    Halsey arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Z LaLa

    Z LaLa arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • John Legend

    John Legend arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Olivia Munn

    Olivia Munn arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Virginia Black at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • DJ Khaled

    DJ Khaled (L) arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

  • Dencia

    Dencia attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

  • Dencia

    Dencia attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

  • Jessie James Decker

    Jessie James Decker arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

  • Kate Beckinsale

    Actress Kate Beckinsale attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

  • Rita Ora

    Singer Rita Ora attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

  • Tish Cyrus

    Tish Cyrus attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

  • Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

    Singer Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Tish Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

