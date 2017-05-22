ADVERTISEMENT

Arrivals on the red carpet are always something to keep an eye out for, and the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night did not disappoint.

Although, it was a pink carpet instead of a red carpet, and a lot of what we wanted to see happened on stage (see: Cher, Celine).

That said, there was plenty to gawk at as stars arrived for their turn in the spotlight, from Lea Michele's multi-necklined cut-out dress to Halsey's literally stripped down khaki gear.

Not that we can blame anyone for wanting to wear as little as possible — the temperature was apparently 36 degrees, and putting on any kind of gown, along with pounds of makeup and hairspray, is the last thing we'd want to do in that heat.

Take a look at the outfits the stars wore at the awards: