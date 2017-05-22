ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — Canada's public safety minister is expressing concern about what he is calling "brutal attacks" in northern England.

Police in Manchester, U.K., say 19 people have died and 50 have been injured by an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

Local authorities say they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asks Canadians to "keep the victims & their families in your thoughts."

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

Pubic Safety Minister Ralph Goodale took to Twitter to say his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

He says all Canadians "stand firm" with the British people.

Deeply concerned about brutal attacks in UK. Thoughts+prayers w/ victims+loved ones. All Canadians stand firm w/ the British people. — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) May 23, 2017

Toronto Mayor John Tory also took to Twitter to say that the city stands in solidarity with the people of Manchester.

Toronto stands in solidarity with the people of Manchester. Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims & their families. — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 23, 2017

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says in a tweet that she is "horrified" by the loss of life in the British city.

Horrified by the loss of life in Manchester. Our thoughts & prayers are with the British people. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) May 23, 2017

Ottawa is advising Canadians in the U.K. to avoid the affected area in Manchester.

Canadians there are also being advised to contact Global Affairs if they require emergency assistance.