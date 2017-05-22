Edition: ca
U.K. Citizens Start #RoomForManchester To Offer Concert-Goers Place To Stay

The horrifying events in Manchester, U.K. on Sunday night sent waves of fear through people around the world. But quick-thinking citizens in the northern England city showed exactly how humanity responds to terror.

Following explosions at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, concert-goers — many of whom were young fans — were left scrambling as the main train station was shut down.

In response, people in arena started #RoomForManchester, a hashtag that quickly spread through social media to let people know where they could find a safe space to stay for the night.



Hundreds of tweets immediately appeared, with citizens offering couches, food and drink and phone chargers so people could let loved ones know they were safe.



Companies in the area were also quick to act, noting where they had space to house people for the night.

The Holiday Inn immediately starting taking in children after the concert and encouraging people to call and check in with them.


Streetcars, a local taxi service, offered the use of their headquarters, as well as rides:



And other local businesses quickly stepped in too:


Manchester police reported that at least 19 people were killed, and 50 injured, from the reported explosions, and that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.

 

