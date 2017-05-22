ADVERTISEMENT

The horrifying events in Manchester, U.K. on Sunday night sent waves of fear through people around the world. But quick-thinking citizens in the northern England city showed exactly how humanity responds to terror.

Following explosions at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, concert-goers — many of whom were young fans — were left scrambling as the main train station was shut down.

In response, people in arena started #RoomForManchester, a hashtag that quickly spread through social media to let people know where they could find a safe space to stay for the night.

Trains out of Manchester Victoria are stopped, if you can't get home check #RoomForManchester. Stay safe and don't travel alone. — Stats Britain (@StatsBritain) May 22, 2017

#RoomForManchester is trending and people are offering lifts and rooms for the night for those in need 🙏🏽🙌🏽 — Police Community (@PolComForum) May 22, 2017

Hundreds of tweets immediately appeared, with citizens offering couches, food and drink and phone chargers so people could let loved ones know they were safe.

#roomformanchester in fallowfield, house of 7 girls, have a double bed, sofas and tea pls contact if you need any help x — Alix Long (@long_alix) May 22, 2017

I live 5 mins from the Manchester Arena. I have sofa bed, food/drink and phone chargers if anyone needs any help #roomformanchester — Nick Q (@QHNick) May 23, 2017

Companies in the area were also quick to act, noting where they had space to house people for the night.

The Holiday Inn immediately starting taking in children after the concert and encouraging people to call and check in with them.

BREAKING NEWS: if you looking for your children, try Holiday Inn hotel have 50 children. Phone Holiday Inn Manchester UK +44 161 836 9600 — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) May 22, 2017

Streetcars, a local taxi service, offered the use of their headquarters, as well as rides:

And other local businesses quickly stepped in too:

#roomformanchester



Anyone needing somewhere to stay can come to our Manchester headquarters in the city centre.



127 Portland St M1 4PZ — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) May 22, 2017

Manchester police reported that at least 19 people were killed, and 50 injured, from the reported explosions, and that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.