Beyoncé And Jay Z's Push Party Was As Glamorous As You'd Expect

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins will be arriving soon, so naturally, the A-list couple held a glamorous push party to celebrate.

A push party is not to be confused with a baby shower. While baby showers are traditionally women-only events that celebrate a woman becoming a mother, a push party allows both genders to attend and celebrates not only the babies, but the new journey the parents are about to undertake together.

On Instagram, Queen Bey shared an adorable black-and-white photo from her African-themed celebration, which was held on Saturday. The image shows Jay Z with his hands on either side of Bey’s growing belly as the two smile sweetly at each other. The photo is labelled “The Carter Push Party.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

The 35-year-old also shared a candid shot of herself dancing with her hubby, as well as a gorgeous solo image that showed off her stunning pregnancy curves.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Besides family, the Carter Push Party included a ton of celebrity guests, including Serena Williams, who is pregnant with her first child, actress Lala Anthony, and former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

One of the highlights of the party was when the guests tried to recreate Beyonce’s iconic pregnancy announcement. Here’s a refresher, just in case you forgot (but really, how could you?):

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Here’s Bey’s mom, Tina, donning the same floral crown at the party.

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

And here's Beyoncé's stylist, Marni Senofonte, posing in the flower chair and jokingly announcing that she’s “bloated.”

I'm So Excited to Share with Everyone this Special Announcement I shared with my Family and Friends over the Weekend......... I'm .............................................................. BLOATED! WaterRetentionIsRealPeople #CarterPushParty A post shared by marnixmarni (@marnixmarni) on May 22, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Bey and Jay Z announced they were expecting twins back in February. Since then, the couple, who already has a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy, has not revealed the sex of their babies.

However, ET Online reports that the Carter twins are due in June. We can't wait to meet them!