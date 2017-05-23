ADVERTISEMENT

They say your wedding day is one of the greatest days of your life.

So for that, your makeup better be on point!

In the video above, Brides has you covered when it comes to the best beauty products to wear on your special day. And trust us when we say that every guest in the room is going to be complimenting you on everything from your radiant nuptial glow to that delicate perfume you're wearing.

If you're looking to create a feline flick (that's waterproof, of course, because we know the tears of joy will be coming!) on your eyes, turn to Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner on your big day. And to get that perfect matte red lip as you waltz down the aisle, Chanel Rogue Allure Velvet will do the trick.

For all the beauty products that would be perfect for your wedding day, check out the video above!