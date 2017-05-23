Canada Style
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

The Best Beauty Products To Wear On Your Wedding Day

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

They say your wedding day is one of the greatest days of your life.

So for that, your makeup better be on point!

In the video above, Brides has you covered when it comes to the best beauty products to wear on your special day. And trust us when we say that every guest in the room is going to be complimenting you on everything from your radiant nuptial glow to that delicate perfume you're wearing.

bride

If you're looking to create a feline flick (that's waterproof, of course, because we know the tears of joy will be coming!) on your eyes, turn to Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner on your big day. And to get that perfect matte red lip as you waltz down the aisle, Chanel Rogue Allure Velvet will do the trick.

For all the beauty products that would be perfect for your wedding day, check out the video above!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Celeb-Inspired Wedding Makeup
of
  • MIchelle Williams

    Michelle's glossy nude pout and soft smoky eyes have a delicate and ethereal appeal.

  • Rooney Mara

    The actress looks stunning with her signature porcelain complexion, a dusting of rose blush and rich matte red lips.

  • Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer's delicately dreamy with a matte nude-pink pout and subtle charcoal-lined lids accented with a touch of green shadow.

  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

    Always a knockout, the stunner pairs matte raspberry stained lips with a natural, flawless complexion.

  • Zoe Saldana

    Saldana plays up her eyes with heavily-lined lids, a delicate smoky cat eye and lush lashes.

  • Jessica Alba

    Alba accentuates her natural beauty with a creamy complexion, adding a pop of flirty color with matte coral lips.

  • Emma Stone

    Stone ups the glam factor with dramatically dark and dreamy eye makeup paired with an untouched, youthful glow.

  • Carrie Underwood

    Underwood offsets her rosy complexion and blonde locks with dark lined eyes for a compelling balance of delicate and dramatic.

  • Diane Kruger

    The German beauty looks simply divine with strong brows and a creamy pearl-tinted nude pout.

  • Nicole Richie

    Richie pairs dark, heavily-lined eyes with soft peach-stained cheeks for a playful blend of sexy and sweet.

  • Scarlett Johansson

    ScarJo stands out with a deep matte red pout and sultry lined lids accented with sexy silver shadow.

  • Ginnifer Goodwin

    Goodwin takes chic and sophisticated to the next level with a peach-infused sun-kissed glow and exaggerated liner on the top lids that draws attention to her long, fluttery lashes.

  • January Jones

    The actress lets her natural beauty take over, keeping her makeup simple and whimsical with a fresh-faced glow, pale pink cheeks and a soft peachy-cream gloss on her lips.

  • Jennifer Aniston

    Aniston is a classic beauty with her signature sun-kissed complexion, paired with full, curled lashes for a flirty and feminine touch.

  • Jessica Biel

    Biel balances sexy and sophisticated with sultry kohl-rimmed smoky eyes offset with glossy nude lips.

  • Gwen Stefani

    The singer lets her signature scarlet pout stand alone, giving her delicate porcelain skin a pop of hot and sexy color.

  • Ashley Greene

    Greene adds sexy warmth to her complexion with a peachy-golden glow, topped with strong, defined brows for a refined finish.

  • Zooey Deschanel

    Deschanel plays up her very fair complexion with a gentle dusting of pink cheeks, a silvery-grey eyeshadow and pink, violet-infused lips.

  • Jennifer Hudson

    Hudson pairs her smooth and flawless skin with a thin layer of black liner on her top lid to open her big brown eyes.

  • Blake Lively

    Lively complements her blonde braid with a dewy golden glow. Rosy cheeks and matte petal pink lips complete the actress' chic and summery appearance.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations