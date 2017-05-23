Canada Living
Celebrities Share Their Grief Over Manchester Arena Attack

 By



As news of Monday's terrible attack at an Ariana Grande concert at U.K.'s Manchester Arena began to spread, many celebrities quickly took to social media to share their grief.

As of press time, at least 22 people have been reported dead, with around 59 injured, many of them teenagers.

ariana grandeAriana Grande performs during the 2016 Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Below are the celebrity reactions to the attack:

Grande tweeted late Monday night that she felt "broken."

Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter that she was "sending all my love."

On Facebook, former Manchester United star David Beckham wrote his "thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy.''

Pop star Katy Perry wrote on Twitter that she was "broken hearted for the families" affected by the attack.

Singer Ellie Goulding wrote a series of tweets expressing her love towards those affected by the tragedy and re-tweeted stories about how people could help.

Demi Lovato tweeted that she was "praying for everyone."

Liam Gallagher of Manchester band Oasis tweeted that he was "in total shock and absolutely devastated.''

Bruno Mars tweeted his shock over the attack.

Harry Styles, formerly of U.K. band One Direction, tweeted his grief over the attack.

Rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted her condolences to "Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event."

Selena Gomez tweeted a simple message of support for the victims.

Singer Lorde wrote on Twitter that the attack was "truly a worst nightmare."

Peter Hook of Manchester bands New Order and Joy Division tweeted that his daughter "made it home safe'' from the Ariana Grande concert and added: "My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong.''

Pop star Boy George shared his sorrow on Twitter.

Producer and DJ Questlove offered up his thoughts and prayers on Twitter.

And young Canadian artists such as Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Drake shared their prayers and support for the victims in the attack. See here for more.

With files from the Associated Press

 

