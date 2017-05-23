ADVERTISEMENT

James Corden dropped his funny guy act on "The Late Late Show" on Monday night to send a message to viewers following the attack in Manchester.

The apparent explosion from a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in the northern England city, and injured dozens more.

Corden, who is from the U.K., spoke from his studio in Los Angeles, explaining why Manchester is such an important city and how the people there will come together following this horrifying event.

"It's a place full of comedy, and curries, and character."

It was sadly similar to a message he had taped following the London terror attacks in March.

Watch the full video here:

While Grande has not yet been on Corden's famed show, "Carpool Karaoke," she is set to star in an upcoming episode of the new season, and he spoke directly to her, saying he had her and her people in his thoughts.

But the comedian also got choked up while speaking about the victims. Corden, who has two children with wife Julia, emphasized the particularly chilling aspect of going after kids with this attack.

"It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight," he says.

"We'll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening."