Pediatricians Draw The Line: Stop Giving Juice To Your Infants

Put down the juice box, and back away from it slowly. And never, ever pick it up again.

That's apparently the advice of pediatricians when it comes to your kids' favourite portable beverage, and to be honest, it shouldn't be much of a surprise.

The majority of people know that juice — especially the processed kind that comes in a box — contains all sorts of sugar, but that hasn't stopped us from giving it to our kids for years anyway.

But now the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is taking a hard line with age limits in a new article in the journal Pediatrics.


According to the piece, pediatricians have historically recommended juice as a source of vitamin C, hydration and even for constipation, and of course, the drink has always targeted kids from an advertising perspective.

The article also distinguishes between fruit juice, which comes directly from a fruit and can contain useful nutrients, and fruit drink, which is a processed product and has little to no nutritional value.

But as the authors note, even the calories in fruit juice are problematic, as they can cause weight gain, while the sugar in it can cause cavities. Getting even more specific, the lack of protein and fibre might contribute to "inappropriate" weight gain (either up or down) because juice is so much easier to consume than an actual piece of fruit.

"The minor nutritional benefits are dramatically outweighed by the major danger of too much sugar."

In a blog entitled "Why Fruit Juice Is The Real Health Killer," HuffPost senior editor Joshua Ostroff noted, "The minor nutritional benefits are dramatically outweighed by the major danger of too much sugar. And the fact that the industry has tricked people into thinking fruit juice is healthy makes it, in my view, worse [than soft drinks]."

So what's a well-intentioned parent (who wants their kid to be healthy, but also appreciates that juice tastes delicious) to do?

For just that reason, the AAP released age-specific guidelines for juice consumption, and one thing is clear: babies under one year shouldn't get juice. At all.

"Offering juice before solid foods are introduced into the diet could risk having juice replace human milk or infant formula in the diet, which can result in reduced intakes of protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals such as iron, calcium, and zinc," warns the article. "Malnutrition and short stature in children have been associated with excessive consumption of juice."

As for kids of other ages, think of juice like you would any other treat — it's fine in moderation, but shouldn't be relied upon for nutrition or health.

10 Unhealthy Ingredients
  • Artificial Colours

    There's a reason why most sugary treats give us a rush. Hidden artificial colours in foods can cause hyperactivity and headaches, says holistic nutritionist Danielle Felip.

  • Bleached White Flour

    Found in most white breads, bleached white flour is usually stripped of nutrients and fibre and adds little value to our diets, Felip says.

  • High-Fructose Corn Syrup

    This ingredient is found in most processed foods, including lunch meats, and has no nutritional value, Felip says. It has also been linked to increase risks of type 2 diabetes, and overconsumption can be damaging to our livers.

  • Artificial Sweeteners

    Artificial sweeteners give food that sugary taste that is also quite addictive. But Felip says that artificial sweeteners are usually chemically derived and have been linked to migraines and even cancer.

  • BHT (Butylated Hydroxytoluene)

    BHT or butylated hydroxytoluene is often added to most processed foods to preserve fats. Felip says overconsumption of this chemical can cause allergic reactions on the skin.

  • Partially Hydrogenated Oil

    Partially hydrogenated oils (which are often found in cake mixes, peanut butter and baked goods) can decrease good cholesterol levels, are linked to heart disease and are hard for the body to dissolve, Felip says.

  • MSG

    MSG (monosodium glutamate) is a food additive that is found in many foods, especially in fast food restaurants. Felip says MSGs often overexcite our nerve cells in the brain and can even (eaten in large amounts) cause brain cell death. On top of that, MSGs also can lead to exhaustion after a big meal.

  • Sodium Nitrate And Sodium Nitrite

    Sodium nitrates and nitrites are chemical compounds commonly found in meat products like bacon and hot dogs, according to about.com. Nitrates and nitrites can affect the way your body uses sugar and may increase the risk of diabetes and colorectal cancer, Felip says.

  • Sodium Benzoate

    Sodium benzoate is a chemical preservative that is used to prevent the growth of bacteria in foods like jams, fruit pies and soft drinks. "It can also deprives our cells of oxygen and weakens the immune system," Felip says.

  • Sulphites

    Sulphites are food additives used to preserve food colour and prolong shelf life in many food products including canned fruits, frozen fries and soy products. Felip says sulphites can cause allergic reactions and flushed faces and swelling of the eyes, face, tongue among others.

