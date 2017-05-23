ADVERTISEMENT

The "Kate effect" is still in full swing.

Just days after stunning royal watchers in a custom-made Alexander McQueen dress for her sister Pippa's weekend wedding, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a dark green and white floral printed midi dress from Rochas' 2016 pre-fall collection.

The conservative dress, complete with short sleeves and a pleated skirt, retails for $1,950, but that didn't stop it from disappearing from store shelves (and online), Refinery29 reports.

The Duchess' choice of dress was perfect for a day at the Chelsea Flower Show where she explored garden exhibits and even admired the “William and Catherine Rose” flower, named after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2012.

Members of the Royal Family often attend the Chelsea Flower Show as it is considered the informal start of the “spring-summer social season." In 2015, The Queen, Prince Philip, the Prince Of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall all attended the show and made a stop at the Sentebale Garden, which was sponsored by Prince Harry.

