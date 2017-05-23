ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday night, what should have been an evening of joy for fans of Ariana Grande in Manchester, England, quickly turned into Britain's deadliest attack since the 2005 London bombing.

Shortly after Grande left the stage and crowds continued to dance with pink balloons, teenage screams began to fill Manchester Arena as reports of an improvised explosive device erupted outside as a result of a suicide bomber.

As of Tuesday morning, Manchester police are confirming at least 22 people are dead, and about 60 injured.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

If there's one thing we know about Ariana Grande, it's that her fan base is strong and supportive. Calling themselves the Arianators, many of them, along with hundreds of other Twitter users, took to the social media site quickly after the horrifying attack to see what they could do to assist the victims.

Users tweeted out pictures of missing fans who had not been in contact with their friends or family following the explosion:

THIS IS OLIVIA CAMPBELL HER PHONE IS NOT RINGING IF YOU SEE HER PLEASE CONTACT ME CONFIRMED SHE ISNT AT THE HOLIDAY INN. #Manchester #Ariana pic.twitter.com/pOh6RF4wt8 — Phenomenal C👑 (@carolinacamil06) May 23, 2017

please share and retweet !

these people are still missing !!! #ManchesterBombing 💘 pls pls pls share this ! pic.twitter.com/Q3rkvU0Um0 — demi (@DEMIDEJ) May 23, 2017

Please help find the missing & unresponsive from the #Manchester Ariana G concert Praying for the victims & survivors #PrayForManchester 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3yOcYAYcGR — red as hell (@FoodAndDarkness) May 23, 2017

my brother @martynhett was at the #manchester arena last night and hasn't checked in. if anyone has seen him in any way *please* contact me pic.twitter.com/Gu5w7cjyF0 — Dan Hett (@danhett) May 23, 2017

Although these young people, along with others, are still feared to be missing in Manchester, there is hope of a reunion after one tweet showed just how powerful using social media can be.

Following the blast, Riley Blackery was separated from her friend, Heather Cupples.

My friend Heather was at the Ariana concert

She's wearing a yellow hoodie and I cant get hold of her

If anyones seen her please let me know pic.twitter.com/e9gvaMNegq — Vicky Bates // (@RileyBlackery) May 22, 2017

"My friend Heather was at the Ariana concert. She's wearing a yellow hoodie and I cant get hold of her. If anyones seen her please let me know," Blackery wrote next to a photo of her and Heather, who had come down from Scotland for the concert.

After repeatedly calling Cupples' phone, which appeared to be turned off, Blackery turned to strangers for help, sharing a photo on Twitter. As she called one hotel after another searching for her friend, 30,000 people re-posted the picture she had put online.

She came down from Scotland on her own, shes only 16 and her phone's switched off, she may be around the Premier Inn area — Vicky Bates // (@RileyBlackery) May 22, 2017

Riley then received a message from fellow concert-goer Nathan Lamb, who shared a snap of a stunned Heather at his hotel.

She's with us at our hotel https://t.co/roSfVSTYiY — Nathan (@nathanlamb26) May 22, 2017

@RileyBlackery She's safe, we're at a premier inn right now on Medlock street, we saw her on the street and her phone was dead so we let her stay with us pic.twitter.com/iPY3K8sk1b — Nathan (@nathanlamb26) May 22, 2017

"She’s safe, we’re at the premier inn right now on Medlock street, we saw her on the street and her phone was dead so we let her stay with us," Nathan wrote to Riley.

He added, "I was at the Ariana show in Manchester and me, Erin and Catherine are all fine, we ran out as soon as we heard the explosion."

Riley tweeted Nathan her thanks and was later reunited with Heather.

UPDATE: WE GOT HOLD OF HER, SHES SAFE!! SHES OKAY — Vicky Bates // (@RileyBlackery) May 22, 2017

It was a heartwarming reunion in the midst of tragedy.

How amazing is social media pic.twitter.com/7IoycnAjGZ — k (@wtvrkatelyn) May 22, 2017

Along with Greater Manchester Police, who have been sharing crucial information on missing people through this tragedy, Facebook has also stepped in, turning on their "Mark Yourself Safe" feature in the area.

Facebook has turned on the 'mark yourself safe' feature for people worrying about family & friends. #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/wOhznGGo4C — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) May 22, 2017

Here's to hoping those who are still missing can safely find their way back to their friends and family.