After all the speculation, Meghan Markle made it to Pippa Middleton's wedding reception. But in the end, the "Suits" stunner wasn't even seated next to her boyfriend, Prince Harry.

According to The Telegraph, Middleton's seating arrangements kept all couples apart, which British etiquette guide Debrett's notes is a common practice at formal dinners as it provides more opportunities for individuals to interact outside of their normal circles.

In the weeks leading up to Middleton's royal-ish wedding, many wondered if Markle would be in attendance alongside the prince despite the bride's "no ring, no bring" policy. Once Prince Harry was photographed arriving at St. Mark's church in Berkshire with Prince William, it became evident the actress would only be seen at the reception.

The question everybody wondering where was Meghan Markle on Saturday during the wedding. She did not attend Pippa Middleton wedding to James Matthews because reports says she didn't want to take the spotlight from the bride. However she did attend the reception afterwards at the Middleton's home, Prince Harry made a 100 miles round trip to get his girlfriend. He is so sweet. #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle A post shared by Kate Middleton (@hrh_the_duchess_of_cambridge) on May 22, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

What royal watchers weren't expecting, however, was for Prince Harry to drive back to London to pick up Markle and drive back to Berkshire — a 160-kilometre trip altogether.The couple was all smiles as they arrived at the Middleton's private estate.

Despite Meghan and Harry's arrival at the reception, sources told The Telegraph that the bride remained the centre of attention. The new Mrs. Matthews reportedly changed into a second gown and let down her hair for the evening festivities.

This is the second wedding Markle has attended with the prince, leading many to wonder if another royal wedding is in the works.